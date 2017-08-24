Mulayam Warns Akhilesh Over 'Any Coalition' for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections

The Samajwadi Party’s family feud once again was in public domain as party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav warned his son and party national president Akhilesh Yadav against entering into “any kind of coalition” with any party for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.Speaking at a private function organised by former SP MLC Ashu Malik in Ghaziabad, Mulayam Singh Yadav said, “I would like to make it clear that I am not in favour of any kind of coalition with anyone. If, however, Akhilesh and Ram Gopal decide to tie-up with any party then I will have to take some strict action for sure.”Mulayam Singh Yadav said that when his party fought Assembly elections on its own, they got absolute majority on their own, but when they did entered into alliance with Congress, the SP lost the elections. Mulayam’s statement comes days before Akhilesh is to attend a mega rally in Bihar, organised by Lalu Prasad Yadav.Despite the Assembly election loss, Akhilesh has refused to break ties with the Congress.On the law and order situation in UP, Mulayam targeted Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said the crime rate has increased in the state and the government had “proved to be a failure” in controlling the situation.On the Supreme Court’s triple talaq verdict, he said Muslims have “gladly accepted” the Supreme Court's decision.