Muslim League Woman Leader in Kerala 'Praises' BJP, Later Apologises

The women's wing state president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) in Kerala was forced to apologise to her party after she inaugurated the local fund collection drive of the BJP.

A video of the event that was embedded in news reports on Malayalam websites showed Kamarunnisa Anwar inaugurating the BJP's fund collection drive in Tirur constituency and wishing the party well.

While handing over the donation she said, "BJP is a party that is growing in the state and outside. Hope that they can do good things for the welfare of the people and the country."

IUML General Secretary K P A Majeed said the party had sought her explanation and she had admitted her "folly". "Once the cadre admits the mistake and says she will not repeat it, the party accepts it," he said.

The Muslim League is an alliance partner of the Congress in Kerala and is vehemently opposed to the BJP which has only a slender presence in the state. Tirur in Malappuram district is one of the strongholds of the IUML.

Anwar told News18 she had given an explanation to the party and offered her apologies.

"I did not go for any function of the BJP, they came to my house and I handed over the donation. Some channels asked me their opinion on the BJP, when I made the statement. I have not praised anybody," she said.

IUML leader MK Muneer, seeking to distance the party from the controversy, said: "IUML is a party which along with secular forces is fighting against the communal, fascist agenda of the BJP at the State and national levels.".

Last year, Anwar had earlier kicked up a storm by criticising her party for not fielding any women in the Assembly polls. She had expressed her desire to contest and had remained hopeful till the end. She had also been stopped from addressing the state conference of Muslim Youth league at Kozhikode in November.