Muslim League Women Wing President Sacked After She Lauded BJP

Thiruvananthapuram: The women's wing state president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Kamarunnisa Anwar, has been removed from her post, two days after she lauded the BJP, saying the party was growing in Kerala.

Kamarunnisa had apologised for her act on Friday and the senior leaders from IUML had assured her of no further action.

However, IUML General Secretary KPA Majeed, in a press release, stated that Kamarunnisa had been removed from the post. On Thursday, Kamarunnisa had inaugurated a fund collection drive for the BJP and gave it the first donation.

"BJP is a party that is growing in the state and outside. Hope that they can do good things for the welfare of the people and the country, " Kamarunissa had said, sparking a controversy.

IUML General Secretary said that she was removed after complaints that even after giving a written apology that it was a slip of tongue she had not retracted from the statement she made about BJP.

On the other hand, IUML General Secretary said that Kamarunnisa had been removed from the post after it was learned that despite giving her apology in writing, she had not retracted her statement.

After giving the apology on Thursday, while speaking to CNN-News18, Kamarunisa Anwar had said "The BJP local leaders approached me asking if I can give the first donation for their party. I asked the opinion of a senior party leader of mine who told me that there is nothing wrong in giving the donation. I did not go for any function of the BJP, they came to my house and I handed over the donation. Some channels asked me their opinion on BJP when I made the statement. I had not praised anybody. I had given an apology to my party if anybody was hurt by that."

The Muslim League is an alliance partner of the Congress in Kerala and is vehemently opposed to the BJP which has only a slender presence in the state with a single seat in the assembly. Tirur in Malappuram district is one of the strongholds of the IUML.

In 2016, Anwar had kicked up a storm by criticising her party for not fielding any women in the Assembly polls.