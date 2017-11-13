'Must Respect PM’s Post': Why Rahul Gandhi Shut Down 'Vikas Gando Thayo Chhe'

Earlier this year, the Gujarati phrase ‘Vikas Gando Thayo Chhe’ (Development has gone crazy) took social media by storm.While the online movement was initially fueled by Patidar activists in Gujarat, soon, the Congress social media wing latched on to the movement.But Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi soon asked the Congress’s keyboard warriors to abandon the campaign since, according to him, it was tantamount to disrespecting the position of the Prime Minister.Gandhi, who a gathering of the Congress social media team on Sunday, reportedly said, “I sent an email to Ashok Gehlot (Congress Gujarat in-charge), asking him to protect the dignity of the Prime Minister's office. We will find out Narendra Modi's mistakes, disturb the BJP but the office of the Prime Minister reflects the majesty of the people's mandate.”“We all know how disrespectfully Modi spoke of our Prime Minister when he was chief minister of Gujarat. We can't go beyond a point if the prestige of the Prime Minister's office is involved,” he added.Congress Gujarat in-charge Ashok Gehlot, who was present at the meeting, had spoken earlier and concurred with him. "It is true that development has gone mad in Gujarat but Rahulji asked me to ensure the PM's prestige is not put on the line. When Modiji said 'I am vikas, I am Gujarat', we stopped that campaign. People may continue their barbs but we are not doing it anymore," Gehlot reportedly said.The online movement had gained momentum in September this year after a viral post by a Patidar youth in Gujarat, who had posted a picture of a broken down Gujarat Roadways bus with the caption ‘Vikas Gando Thayo Chhe’.The movement, which Congress had later latched on to, had visibly rankled the BJP leadership. BJP President Amit Shah was forced to address the youth of the state and tell them not to fall prey to “anti-BJP propaganda” being spread by the Congress on social media. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, too, was forced to react to the movement and talk about Guajrat’s development credentials.