'My brother-in-law is no more', Tweets Kejriwal's Wife After Mishra’s Allegations

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister’s wife Sunita Kejriwal, on Monday, slammed expelled water minister Kapil Mishra and accused him of reading out a “written script”.

My brother in law is no more n this stupid man is speaking all written script without any mind. — Sunita Kejriwal (@KejriwalSunita) May 8, 2017

The news came as a surprise to many, who until Sunday had no idea about Surender Kumar Bansal’s whereabouts.

Sources told News18 that Bansal died on Sunday at a private hospital in Gurgaon. According to reports, Bansal’s sugar level had shot up to fatal levels.

Earlier today, in keeping up with his salvos against Kejriwal, expelled Delhi minister alleged that the CM had helped his brother-in-law “settle” a land deal worth crores of rupees.

“Satyendar Jain told me, in a private conversation, that he had settled a land deal worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal’s brother-in-law Surender Kumar Bansal,” Mishra alleged.

This brought the spotlight back on Bansal, who in January was under the radar for alleged irregularities in dealing with the construction of a drain on GT Karnal Road.

News18 spoke to Viplava Awasthi, general secretary of Roads Anti-Corruption Organisation (RACO), an NGO that filed the case against Bansal for alleged corruption.

“The case pertains to the construction of a drain on NH-44. Now, the PWD office in-charge of the construction of the said drain was the one in Mukarba Chowk. The tender was rolled out for Rs 5 crore, but Renu Construction (whose proprietor was Bansal) got it at 46% less,” said Awasthi.

With RTI replies from the sales tax department on purchases allegedly made by Renu Construction from a Rohtak-based company, RACO went to public works department with the case.

“The RTI replies stated that there were no purchases made by Renu Construction for the construction of the drain. In fact, there was no such company called Mahadev Impex in Rohtak, as was mentioned by Bansal’s firm,” said Awasthi, adding that PWD refused to act on their complaint of alleged corruption.

RACO then went to the economic offences wing (EOW) with the matter.

“We handed them all relevant documents, which not only nailed Bansal’s corrupt activities but also Kejriwal and then PWD executive engineer PK Kathuria.

In January, they initiated a preliminary inquiry against the three men. But, suddenly, the case was handed over to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) almost a month ago,” Awasthi told News18, adding that the Bureau had assured full cooperation in the probe.

“That was until we got to know that Bansal died. We are only hoping for the case to be interrogated properly. We will also approach relevant authorities to know his exact cause of death,” added Awasthi.