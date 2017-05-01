My Cabinet is Vegetarian, Are We Weaker Than Non-Vegetarians: CM Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ruffled some feathers on Monday when he claimed that everybody in his Cabinet was a vegetarian and asked: "Are we weaker than those who are non-vegetarians?"

Addressing the BJP state executive meeting, the CM said that the constitution of anti-Romeo squads was the biggest achievement of his government.

"During the run-up to elections, wherever we went our daughters complained that they were eve-teased when they stepped out of their school," he said, adding that safety of women was on his radar from the very beginning.

The CM acknowledged that the anti-Romeo squads invited criticism, too, but they were also supported by people in large numbers.

The Yogi Adityanath government, ever since it came to power, has clamped down on illegal slaughterhouses. Adityanath said that the NGT had ordered shutting down illegal slaughterhouses in the state.

"Even the Supreme Court had ordered the same, but the erstwhile SP government didn't act," he said, adding that the police officials were scared of being attacked with knives.

Amidst applause from the BJP workers, Yogi Adityanath claimed, "I assured officers to go and implement the NGT's orders and seal the illegal slaughter houses. No one will dare stab them now."

UP CM's comments came days after the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High court pulled up the government over its action against slaughterhouses in the name of "illegality".

Appreciating the effort of his government, the four-time member of Parliament from the Gorakhpur constituency, said that his government was determined towards its goal of ending "Mafia Raj".

"Government will take tough action against anybody who tries to play with law and order in the state," he said.

The chief minister also added that his government will come out with concrete results within hundred days of its formation. On Navratri celebrations, Yogi asserted this was the first time that electricity and other facilities were provided during the celebrations.

"We are not in favour of any particular religion, but every festival or celebration should be equally facilitated," the CM said.

The CM also apprised the audience of his government's new excise policy as per which the liquor shops will not be permitted along the highways, near educational institutions, religious places and in densely populated areas.