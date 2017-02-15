My Thoughts With Party Even From Jail, Says Sasikala Hours Before Surrender

Chennai: AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, convicted in a disproportionate assets case by the Supreme Court, on Tuesday said her thoughts will continue to remain with the party even from inside the jail.

"Only I can be jailed, not the care or concern I have for this party. Wherever I will be, my thoughts will be here," said an emotional Sasikala.

She said she will be thinking about the party round the clock.

She said the present case was "filed" by DMK and asked the party men to strongly resist it.

Sasikala also said she was happy in a way that Jayalalithaa was not alive to "face difficulties," although she said she was not bothered to undergo such problems.

In her address to party MLAs hours after her conviction, Sasikala also stressed the need for staying united and exuded confidence that Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao would invite her party to form the government.

Earlier, newly elected AIADMK legislature party leader Edappadi K Palaniswami had met Rao and staked claim to form the government.

"For me, to form the government, to set up Amma's memorial, you should remain united," she said.

Sasikala, who later left the resort where party MLAs loyal to her were put up, said no force can wean away AIADMK from her.

Later, Sasikala reached the Poes Garden residence and said, "dharma will undergo challenges but one has to overcome it."

She reiterated that wherever she will be, her thoughts will be with the party and its supporters and asked them to remain bold at this time of crisis.

"I will steer the party even from inside a cage," she told party supporters who had gathered there.

The 62-year-old Sasikala said that upon her return from the prison, the AIADMK government will be formed and that the party workers should strive in this regard.

She urged them not to lose their composure and stay united in the interests of the party.