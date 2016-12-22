'Najeeb Jung's Resignation Freed Delhi Women From His Tyranny'

New Delhi: Terming Najeeb Jung's tenure as Delhi Lt Governor a "black chapter" on safety of women in the national capital, DCW chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said they are now free from his "tyranny" following his regisnation.

In a sudden move, Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung resigned today, ending a nearly three-and-half-year-long eventful tenure, mostly marked by bitter confrontation with AAP government on a range of issues that virtually brought governance to a halt on many occasions.

"Double win for DCW. Delhi women freed from Jung tyranny. HC orderd release of 2 month DCW salary. Hope new LG will work toward women safety.

"Black chapter for women in Delhi over. Jung ji failed as LG. 6 rapes daily, didnt hold single meet on women safety, brutally attacked DCW," Maliwal said in a series of tweets.

Claiming that Jung had not convened a single meeting on women safety in the last one year despite instructions from he from the Union Home Ministry, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief claimed his sudden resignation proves all have to be accountable for women's safety in Delhi.

"Jung ji failed to even meet DCW. Last week 2 Notice issued on him by HC on DCW petition to explain why no meet in women safety in Delhi. LGs sudden resign proves all have to be accountable for women safety in Delhi. If you ignore and attack women, you will have to step down," she tweeted.

Last week the DCW chief had written to the Prime Minister, urging him to listen to "mann ki baat" of the women of Delhi and ensure that a high-level panel on women's safety is set up.

The women and girls of Delhi are paying the price of the tussle of governance between the Centre and the Delhi government. The L-G had not convened a single meeting on women's safety in the last one year despite express instructions from the MHA, she had said.

Yesterday, the Delhi High Court had asked the office of the L-G to apprise it whether any special task force on women's safety is in place in Delhi and if it did not exist then in how many days the L-G would do it.

The court's direction had come after the DCW chief expressed doubt over the existence of the task force, claiming the L-G has not called a meeting regarding women's safety in the national capital in last one year.