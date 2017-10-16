Names of Mulayam, Shivpal Missing From SP National Executive List

The Samajwadi Party on Monday released a list of its 55-member national executive, headed by party chief Akhilesh Yadav, but the names of veterans Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal Singh Yadav were missing from it.There was suspense as to whether the SP founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav, will remain its patron. Party spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury said he was not aware of any such post.“The party constitution does not have any provision for such a post. I am not aware whether he is the patron or not," the SP spokesperson told PTI.The SP patriarch was made the party patron after a bitter feud in the Yadav clan climaxed with his son Akhilesh Yadav snatching the mantle of the party president from him at an emergency national convention here on January 1.Besides Mulayam Singh Yadav, the name of his brother Shivpal Singh Yadav was also missing from the list of national executive members.As per the list released by SP principal general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav, Kironmay Nanda has been retained as the party's national vice president.The executive has 10 general secretaries, including Azam Khan, Naresh Agarwal and Indrajeet Saroj, 10 secretaries, 25 members including Jaya Bachchan and six special invitees.The party has retained Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Seth as its treasurer. Seth is a builder considered close to Mulayam Singh Yadav.