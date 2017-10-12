Nanded Municipal Election Results LIVE: Congress Leading in 48 Seats, BJP Only 1

Event Highlights
Stay tuned for Live updates.
The Congress not only retained the civic body but also improved its tally compared to 2012 when it secured 41 seats, proving to be a morale-booster for the party reeling under a saffron onslaught. The opposition led by the main rivals, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena, was virtually wiped out. The two parties notched just one seat each and one seat was bagged by an independent even as the vote count continued.
The Congress bags the prestigious Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC), bagging 43 of the 46 seats in the 81-seat body for which results have been declared and crushing the opposition. The Congress also built up strong leads in at least another 20 seats in the NWCMC, a stronghold of Maharashtra party chief Ashok Chavan and one of the last surviving bastions of the party in the state.
Congratulations @INCMaharashtra on an impressive victory! @AshokChavanINC https://t.co/bxwxjfoH4K— Congress (@INCIndia) October 12, 2017
The Congress was firmly on way to re-capturing the Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC), a stronghold of former chief minister Ashok Chavan, by bagging 30 of the 32 seats in the 81-seat body for which results had been announced. The Congress had also built strong leads in at least another 25 seats in the NWCMC, which is now one of the last surviving bastions of the party in the state.
The return journey for Congress in Maharashtra has begun. Ashok Chavan preponderates #BJP in Nanded MC elections.Cong wipes out #BJP.— Maharashtra Congress (@INCMaharashtra) October 12, 2017
JaiHo pic.twitter.com/GjEOtvzprT
During the campaigning, on Wednesday, Maharastra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said that voting for the Shiv Sena would mean bringing the Congress to power while launching a vicious attack on the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. He said Sena, the ruling ally of the BJP in Centre and state governments, is not even in reckoning for the civic polls, scheduled on October 11.
This time, 578 candidates are contesting the election to Nanded Municipal Corporation. The voter turnout for the civic body polls stood at 60 per cent. Congress is currently ruling the civic body and s seeking to retain it while the BJP, that has been thumping all other parties in most local body polls is seeking to seize power in Nanded.
The Supreme Court in 2013 had directed the Election Commission of India to introduce VVPAT machines -- which provide feedback to the voter -- in a phased manner. The State Election Commission had placed order for 400 VVPAT machines from the Electronic Corporation of India (ECI), but the company could not provide so many machines in time, so it was decided to use available 70 machines on pilot basis at a single ward in Nanded polls.
-
10 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 118/1020.0 overs 122/215.3 oversAustralia beat India by 8 wickets
-
08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 203/1049.2 overs 204/548.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
-
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
06 - 10 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 482/10159.2 overs 262/1090.3 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs
-
06 - 08 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 573/4120.0 overs 147/1042.5 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs