Nanded Municipal Election Results LIVE: Congress Wins 49 Out of 54, BJP 3, Sena Bags 1 Seat

Oct 12, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)

The Congress was firmly on way to re-capturing the Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC), a stronghold of former chief minister Ashok Chavan, by bagging 30 of the 32 seats in the 81-seat body for which results had been announced. The Congress had also built strong leads in at least another 25 seats in the NWCMC, which is now one of the last surviving bastions of the party in the state.