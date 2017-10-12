GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nanded Municipal Election Results: Congress Wins Big; Gets 69 out of 81

News18.com | October 12, 2017, 11:18 PM IST
After a year-long winning spree in local bodies elections, the BJP on Thursday suffered a setback in the civic polls in Nanded, home turf of Congress leader Ashok Chavan, whose party bagged 69 of the 77 seats. The Congress hopes to win a few more seats as counting continues for the remaining four wards in the Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC).




As it happened.
Oct 12, 2017 11:11 pm (IST)

The Congress has retained control over the prestigious Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC), bagging a staggering 69 of the 77 seats in the 81-seat body and decimating the Opposition.

Oct 12, 2017 11:10 pm (IST)

The results for 77 seats out of the total 81, have been declared so far. The BJP has managed to win just six seats in the Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC) so far.

Oct 12, 2017 11:09 pm (IST)

In the Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC), the party-wise strength is as follows: Congress 41, Shiv Sena 14, AIMIM 11, NCP 10, independents 3 and BJP 2.

Oct 12, 2017 11:08 pm (IST)

The Nanded civic body has been ruled by the Congress, since it came into existence two decades ago. The BJP won 12 of the 16 civic bodies in Maharashtra, for which polls were held this year, expanding its footprint in the state's urban pockets. It had made inroads into traditional Congress strongholds and also those of partner Shiv Sena.

Oct 12, 2017 11:05 pm (IST)

Narayan Rane advises BJP leadership to do introspection

BJP's new ally and Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP) leader Narayan Rane has advised the BJP leadership to do introspection on why it fared so bad despite the chief minister holding many election rallies in the run-up to the Nanded civic polls. He, however, dismisses the argument that the Nanded civic poll results would have an impact on the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, Maharashtra Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, who was in-charge of the party's poll machinery in Nanded, claims that the BJP's vote share has risen from 3 percent in 2012 to 19 percent this time around. 

Oct 12, 2017 11:02 pm (IST)

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik says the "Modi wave" has subsided and that people have rejected the saffron party's call of coming to power across the nation.

Oct 12, 2017 10:57 pm (IST)

Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde says his party is satisfied that "fascist forces" have been shown their place.

Oct 12, 2017 10:53 pm (IST)

MPCC chief Ashok Chavan on Nanded civic poll win

Maharashtra Congress chief and former chief minister Ashok Chavan attributes the party's win to non-tampering of EVMs and claims that the BJP's "return journey" has started. "Today's results have proven that the return journey of the BJP has started from Maharashtra. Our ground work in Nanded ensured that there was no tampering of EVMs, which led to our victory...There is severe discontent among the people due to high fuel prices, farmers' suicides and troubles caused to cultivators due to faulty loan waiver system. People have understood the hollow claims made by the chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis)," Chavan tells reporters in Mumbai after taking part in the victory celebrations outside the Mumbai Congress office.

Oct 12, 2017 4:54 pm (IST)

Of the results declared so far, BJP has won three, while Shiv Sena is placed a distant third, winning a solitary seat.

Oct 12, 2017 4:53 pm (IST)

The Congress has made a clean sweep in the Nanded-Waghala municipal corporation elections, winning 49 of the 54 seats for which results were declared. Results for 54 seats, out of the total 81, have been declared so far. Nanded is Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan's home turf and it saw an aggressive campaign, with BJP making all efforts to wrest control of the civic body. The campaign for the polls witnessed a bitter war of words among the Congress, BJP and Shiv Sena.

Oct 12, 2017 4:12 pm (IST)

Congress activists erupted in noisy celebrations in Nanded, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra.

Oct 12, 2017 4:07 pm (IST)

The Congress not only retained the civic body but also improved its tally compared to 2012 when it secured 41 seats, proving to be a morale-booster for the party reeling under a saffron onslaught. The opposition led by the main rivals, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena, was virtually wiped out. The two parties notched just one seat each and one seat was bagged by an independent even as the vote count continued.

Oct 12, 2017 4:05 pm (IST)

The Congress bags the prestigious Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC), bagging 43 of the 46 seats in the 81-seat body for which results have been declared and crushing the opposition. The Congress also built up strong leads in at least another 20 seats in the NWCMC, a stronghold of Maharashtra party chief Ashok Chavan and one of the last surviving bastions of the party in the state.

Oct 12, 2017 3:33 pm (IST)
Oct 12, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)

According to latest report, Congress is now leading on 63 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 5 seats.

Oct 12, 2017 2:49 pm (IST)

The Congress was firmly on way to re-capturing the Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC), a stronghold of former chief minister  Ashok Chavan, by bagging 30 of the 32 seats in the 81-seat body for which results had been announced. The Congress had also built strong leads in at least another 25 seats in the NWCMC, which is now one of the last surviving bastions of the party in the state.

Oct 12, 2017 2:46 pm (IST)

Congress has won 37 seats while maintaining the lead on 20 other seats. BJP continues to be ahead in two wards. AIMIM and NCP are yet to open their account. 

Oct 12, 2017 2:11 pm (IST)

According to latest report, Congress now ahead on 51 seats, BJP has won 2, Shiv Sena 1, AIMIM 0

Oct 12, 2017 1:54 pm (IST)

Both, the Congress and BJP had made it a battle of prestige to wrest control over the civic body in the city renowned for the Hazoor Sahib Gurudwara, which is one of the five holy Sikh Takhts and the resting place of the legendary Sikh spiritual leader, Guru Gobind Singh.

Oct 12, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)

The NWCMC is one of the last surviving bastions of the Congress in the state and a stronghold of state party chief Ashok Chavan. Both the Congress and BJP had made it a battle of prestige to wrest the civic body in its control.

Oct 12, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)

The BJP ally at the Centre and in the state Shiv Sena and Congress partner National Congress Party and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) failed to secure any lead as per the vote count at noon, a State Election Commission (SEC) official said.

Oct 12, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)

Results of 24 seats have been declared so far. Congress has won 23 and BJP 1.

Oct 12, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)

Congress crosses halfway mark and is now leading on 44 seats, BJP on 2, Shiv Sena on 1 seat.

Oct 12, 2017 1:35 pm (IST)

Congress candidates Pimpde Mahendra, Pavde Jaishree, Neralkar, Khan Farooq Ali won from ward 5

Oct 12, 2017 1:34 pm (IST)

Congress candidates Syed Sher Ali, Aasiya Begum Abdul Habib, Raziya Begum Babu Khan won from ward 11 with 5537, 6024 and 5554 votes respectively. 

Oct 12, 2017 1:23 pm (IST)

Congress is leading in 39 seats out of 81. So far Congress has won 22 seats and BJP has won 1.  

Oct 12, 2017 1:08 pm (IST)

Congress is now ahead on 36 seats, just a few seats away from half way mark. BJP, the main rival party trailing far behind with leads in just 2 seats. 

Oct 12, 2017 1:03 pm (IST)

Out of the 21 results declared, Congress has won on 20 seats, BJP on 1.

Oct 12, 2017 12:52 pm (IST)

Sandeep Gavai, BJP candidate wins Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s by-election from ward number 35-A.

Oct 12, 2017 12:50 pm (IST)

According to reports, Congress has won 8 seats and is leading on another 20 seats. Congress’ Raziya Begum wins Ward 11 with 5554 votes

