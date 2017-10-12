Nanded Municipal Election Results: Congress Wins Big; Gets 69 out of 81

Oct 12, 2017 10:53 pm (IST)

MPCC chief Ashok Chavan on Nanded civic poll win

Maharashtra Congress chief and former chief minister Ashok Chavan attributes the party's win to non-tampering of EVMs and claims that the BJP's "return journey" has started. "Today's results have proven that the return journey of the BJP has started from Maharashtra. Our ground work in Nanded ensured that there was no tampering of EVMs, which led to our victory...There is severe discontent among the people due to high fuel prices, farmers' suicides and troubles caused to cultivators due to faulty loan waiver system. People have understood the hollow claims made by the chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis)," Chavan tells reporters in Mumbai after taking part in the victory celebrations outside the Mumbai Congress office.