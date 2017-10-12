Nanded Municipal Election Results: Congress Wins Big; Gets 69 out of 81

Event Highlights
As it happened.
The Nanded civic body has been ruled by the Congress, since it came into existence two decades ago. The BJP won 12 of the 16 civic bodies in Maharashtra, for which polls were held this year, expanding its footprint in the state's urban pockets. It had made inroads into traditional Congress strongholds and also those of partner Shiv Sena.
Narayan Rane advises BJP leadership to do introspection
BJP's new ally and Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha (MSP) leader Narayan Rane has advised the BJP leadership to do introspection on why it fared so bad despite the chief minister holding many election rallies in the run-up to the Nanded civic polls. He, however, dismisses the argument that the Nanded civic poll results would have an impact on the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections. However, Maharashtra Labour Minister Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, who was in-charge of the party's poll machinery in Nanded, claims that the BJP's vote share has risen from 3 percent in 2012 to 19 percent this time around.
MPCC chief Ashok Chavan on Nanded civic poll win
Maharashtra Congress chief and former chief minister Ashok Chavan attributes the party's win to non-tampering of EVMs and claims that the BJP's "return journey" has started. "Today's results have proven that the return journey of the BJP has started from Maharashtra. Our ground work in Nanded ensured that there was no tampering of EVMs, which led to our victory...There is severe discontent among the people due to high fuel prices, farmers' suicides and troubles caused to cultivators due to faulty loan waiver system. People have understood the hollow claims made by the chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis)," Chavan tells reporters in Mumbai after taking part in the victory celebrations outside the Mumbai Congress office.
The Congress has made a clean sweep in the Nanded-Waghala municipal corporation elections, winning 49 of the 54 seats for which results were declared. Results for 54 seats, out of the total 81, have been declared so far. Nanded is Maharashtra Congress president Ashok Chavan's home turf and it saw an aggressive campaign, with BJP making all efforts to wrest control of the civic body. The campaign for the polls witnessed a bitter war of words among the Congress, BJP and Shiv Sena.
The Congress not only retained the civic body but also improved its tally compared to 2012 when it secured 41 seats, proving to be a morale-booster for the party reeling under a saffron onslaught. The opposition led by the main rivals, the Bharatiya Janata Party and Shiv Sena, was virtually wiped out. The two parties notched just one seat each and one seat was bagged by an independent even as the vote count continued.
The Congress bags the prestigious Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC), bagging 43 of the 46 seats in the 81-seat body for which results have been declared and crushing the opposition. The Congress also built up strong leads in at least another 20 seats in the NWCMC, a stronghold of Maharashtra party chief Ashok Chavan and one of the last surviving bastions of the party in the state.
Congratulations @INCMaharashtra on an impressive victory! @AshokChavanINC https://t.co/bxwxjfoH4K— Congress (@INCIndia) October 12, 2017
The Congress was firmly on way to re-capturing the Nanded-Waghala City Municipal Corporation (NWCMC), a stronghold of former chief minister Ashok Chavan, by bagging 30 of the 32 seats in the 81-seat body for which results had been announced. The Congress had also built strong leads in at least another 25 seats in the NWCMC, which is now one of the last surviving bastions of the party in the state.
