Nanded Municipal Poll Results LIVE: Congress Leading in 23 Seats

Oct 12, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

The Supreme Court in 2013 had directed the Election Commission of India to introduce VVPAT machines -- which provide feedback to the voter -- in a phased manner. The State Election Commission had placed order for 400 VVPAT machines from the Electronic Corporation of India (ECI), but the company could not provide so many machines in time, so it was decided to use available 70 machines on pilot basis at a single ward in Nanded polls.