Nanded Municipal Poll Results LIVE: Congress Leading in 23 Seats

This time, 578 candidates are contesting the election to Nanded Municipal Corporation. The voter turnout for the civic body polls stood at 60 per cent. Congress is currently ruling the civic body and s seeking to retain it while the BJP, that has been thumping all other parties in most local body polls is seeking to seize power in Nanded.
Event Highlights
Stay tuned for Live updates.
The Supreme Court in 2013 had directed the Election Commission of India to introduce VVPAT machines -- which provide feedback to the voter -- in a phased manner. The State Election Commission had placed order for 400 VVPAT machines from the Electronic Corporation of India (ECI), but the company could not provide so many machines in time, so it was decided to use available 70 machines on pilot basis at a single ward in Nanded polls.
The results of the crucial 81-seat Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC) will be declared today. The counting of votes for the Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation election results 2017 began at 10 am. Nanded is the home turf of former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who is an MP from the constituency.
-
10 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 118/1020.0 overs 122/215.3 oversAustralia beat India by 8 wickets
-
08 Oct, 2017 | ICC World Cricket League Championship SCO vs PNG 203/1049.2 overs 204/548.0 oversPapua New Guinea beat Scotland by 5 wickets
-
07 Oct, 2017 | Australia in India AUS vs IND 118/818.4 overs 49/15.3 oversIndia beat Australia by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
06 - 10 Oct, 2017 | Pakistan and Sri Lanka in UAE SL vs PAK 482/10159.2 overs 262/1090.3 oversSri Lanka beat Pakistan by 68 runs
-
06 - 08 Oct, 2017 | Bangladesh in South Africa SA vs BAN 573/4120.0 overs 147/1042.5 oversSouth Africa beat Bangladesh by an innings and 254 runs