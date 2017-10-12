GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nanded Municipal Poll Results LIVE: Congress Leading in 23 Seats

News18.com | October 12, 2017, 12:21 PM IST
Event Highlights

The counting of votes for the Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation Elections is on. The Congress is ahead presently in a three-cornered contest that also involves the BJP and the Shiv Sena. The Congress is the incumbent party in these civic elections and is trying to retain control.




Stay tuned for Live updates.

Oct 12, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

This time, 578 candidates are contesting the election to Nanded Municipal Corporation. The voter turnout for the civic body polls stood at 60 per cent. Congress  is currently ruling the civic body and s seeking to retain it while the BJP, that has been thumping all other parties in most local body polls is seeking to seize power in Nanded. 

Oct 12, 2017 12:17 pm (IST)

Out of the 5.50 lakh population of Nanded-Waghala, the voter population is 3.96 lakh. Out of the 81 seats, 41 seats are reserved for women candidates, SC 15, ST 2 and 22 seats are reserved for Backward Class Communities. 

Oct 12, 2017 12:16 pm (IST)

The Supreme Court in 2013 had directed the Election Commission of India to introduce VVPAT machines -- which provide feedback to the voter -- in a phased manner. The State Election Commission had placed order for 400 VVPAT machines from the Electronic Corporation of India (ECI), but the company could not provide so many machines in time, so it was decided to use available 70 machines on pilot basis at a single ward in Nanded polls.

Oct 12, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)

The Nanded elections are significant because it saw the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines being used. VVPAT machines are being used on a pilot basis at 31 polling centres.

Oct 12, 2017 12:12 pm (IST)

RECAP | The Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation is currently controlled by the Congress. The Congress had won 41 seats of the 81 in the last municipal corporation elections in Nanded. The Shiv Sena managed to get 14 seats, NCP won 10 seats,  AIMIM won 11, while the BJP managed to grab just 2 seats.

Oct 12, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)

According to latest trends, the Congress is leading in 23 of the 81 seats while the BJP is leading in one seat and the Shiv Sena is leading in two seats. 

Oct 12, 2017 12:06 pm (IST)

The results of the crucial 81-seat Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC) will be declared today. The counting of votes for the Nanded Waghala Municipal Corporation election results 2017 began at 10 am. Nanded is the home turf of former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan, who is an MP from the constituency.

