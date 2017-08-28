Nandyal By-election: Telugu Desam Party's Brahmananda Reddy Leading

The ruling Telugu Desam Party candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy has established a lead of over 13,000 votes after five rounds of counting for Nandyal Assembly by-election in Andhra Pradesh.As the counting began on Monday morning, Reddy established a lead against his main rival Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress right from the first round.The by-election was held on August 23 following the death of sitting MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy in March this year. The TDP fielded Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, his nephew, in the by-election.