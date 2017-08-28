Nandyal By-election: Telugu Desam Party's Brahmananda Reddy Leading
As the counting began on Monday morning, Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy established a lead against his main rival Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress right from the first round.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: Reuters)
Amaravati: The ruling Telugu Desam Party candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy has established a lead of over 13,000 votes after five rounds of counting for Nandyal Assembly by-election in Andhra Pradesh.
As the counting began on Monday morning, Reddy established a lead against his main rival Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress right from the first round.
The by-election was held on August 23 following the death of sitting MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy in March this year. The TDP fielded Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, his nephew, in the by-election.
As the counting began on Monday morning, Reddy established a lead against his main rival Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress right from the first round.
The by-election was held on August 23 following the death of sitting MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy in March this year. The TDP fielded Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, his nephew, in the by-election.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Becomes 4th Highest Run-Scorer for India in ODIs
- Indian Chieftain Dark Horse Review: Cruiser Lover's Wet Dream
- These Photos of Ahil, Misha Will Drive Your Monday Blues Away
- MS Dhoni Irreplaceable Till 2019 World Cup, Says Sehwag
- Apple iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8.0: The Dual-Camera War