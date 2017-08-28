GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nandyal By-election: Telugu Desam Party's Brahmananda Reddy Leading

As the counting began on Monday morning, Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy established a lead against his main rival Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress right from the first round.

PTI

Updated:August 28, 2017, 10:47 AM IST
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: Reuters)
Amaravati: The ruling Telugu Desam Party candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy has established a lead of over 13,000 votes after five rounds of counting for Nandyal Assembly by-election in Andhra Pradesh.

As the counting began on Monday morning, Reddy established a lead against his main rival Silpa Chandra Mohan Reddy of the YSR Congress right from the first round.

The by-election was held on August 23 following the death of sitting MLA Bhuma Nagi Reddy in March this year. The TDP fielded Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, his nephew, in the by-election.
