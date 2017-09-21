Narayan Rane LIVE: Maharashtra Congress Leader May Quit Party Today

Event Highlights
Rane's open revolt against Bal Thackeray and Uddhav still rankles with most leaders and members of the Shiv Sena, whose threat to pull out of the coalition government is being seen as an attempt to thwart the Maratha leader's entry into the BJP. The speculation about Rane joining the BJP was triggered with reports that he had met BJP chief Amit Shah in Ahmedabad a few months ago. During the recent Ganesh festival, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had visited Rane's residence, fuelling it further.
Rane, a tough talking Maratha leader, was handpicked by Bal Thackeray as chief minister when he decided to remove the genial Manohar Joshi ahead of the 1999 Assembly elections. Rane now claims he has also received an offer from the Sena to return to its fold. He, however, did not say if he was offered any post.
