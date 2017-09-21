GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Narayan Rane LIVE: Maharashtra Congress Leader May Quit Party Today

September 21, 2017, 11:37 AM IST
Senior Congress leader Narayan Rane may announce his exit from the grand old party today, upset at its decision of ignoring him for the chief minster’s post when it was in power in the state. Sources said Rane is inclined towards the BJP, but may not announce his decision just yet.

Sep 21, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

In response, Narayan Rane has said the Sena often enacted the "drama" of threatening to quit the government while enjoying the privileges of power.

Sep 21, 2017 11:25 am (IST)

Rane's open revolt against Bal Thackeray and Uddhav still rankles with most leaders and members of the Shiv Sena, whose threat to pull out of the coalition government is being seen as an attempt to thwart the Maratha leader's entry into the BJP. The speculation about Rane joining the BJP was triggered with reports that he had met BJP chief Amit Shah in Ahmedabad a few months ago. During the recent Ganesh festival, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had visited Rane's residence, fuelling it further.

Sep 21, 2017 11:19 am (IST)

Rane, a tough talking Maratha leader, was handpicked by Bal Thackeray as chief minister when he decided to remove the genial Manohar Joshi ahead of the 1999 Assembly elections. Rane now claims he has also received an offer from the Sena to return to its fold. He, however, did not say if he was offered any post.

Sep 21, 2017 11:18 am (IST)

Narayan Rane had joined the Congress in 2005 after being expelled from the Shiv Sena. Rane, who has pockets of influence in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, was expelled by Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray after he voiced displeasure over Uddhav Thackeray gaining prominence in the party.

Sep 21, 2017 11:17 am (IST)

RECAP | Narayan Rane had recently accused the Congress of reneging on its “promise” of making him the Chief Minister. "I went to Congress because I was assured that I will be made chief minister in six months," he said. 

Sep 21, 2017 11:10 am (IST)

