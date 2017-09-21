Narayan Rane LIVE: Maharashtra Leader Quits, Says Will Finish Congress & Sena

Sep 21, 2017 11:25 am (IST)

Rane's open revolt against Bal Thackeray and Uddhav still rankles with most leaders and members of the Shiv Sena, whose threat to pull out of the coalition government is being seen as an attempt to thwart the Maratha leader's entry into the BJP. The speculation about Rane joining the BJP was triggered with reports that he had met BJP chief Amit Shah in Ahmedabad a few months ago. During the recent Ganesh festival, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had visited Rane's residence, fuelling it further.