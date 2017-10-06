Narayan Rane Says His New Party Will Join NDA

: Maharashtra strongman Narayan Rane on Friday said that his new party will join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). This came after Rane met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday.Rane, who quit the Congress last month, had announced the formation of his political party last week.Talking about his Maharashtra Swabhiman Paksha, which will support the BJP, Rane had said it will work for the development of farmers, minorities and women. "We will register the party soon and will announce the flag and electoral sign as well," he said, adding that he will always aspire to be CM.Rane had resigned from the Congress last month, upset at not being made the chief minister when he joined the party 12 years ago after leaving the Shiv Sena. The 65-year-old Konkan strongman was the chief minister in 1999 while in the Sena.The former Shiv Sainik joined the Congress on July 26, 2005, and was the next day made revenue minister in the then Congress-led government in the state.Rane, who has pockets of influence in the Konkan region of Maharashtra, was expelled from the Sena by then supremo Bal Thackeray after he voiced displeasure over the latter's son Uddhav gaining prominence in the party.A tough-talking leader, Rane, who was handpicked by Thackeray as chief minister when he decided to remove Manohar Joshi ahead of the 1999 Assembly polls, even claimed he had received an offer from the Sena to return to its fold. He, however, did not say if he was offered any post.