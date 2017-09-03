GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Narendra Modi Cabinet Reshuffle 2017: Prabhu Bids Bye, Goyal to Get Railways?

News18.com | September 3, 2017, 12:29 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype

Event Highlights

With swearing-in ceremony over, the Modi Cabinet has got nine new ministers and four others have been given Cabinet berth. Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi have been given Cabinet rank.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 3, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)

Post the swearing in ceremony, Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for BRICS summit in China.

Sep 3, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)

It was BJP's internal reshuffle and not NDA's, so we would not like to comment on it: KC Tyagi, JDU told ANI

Sep 3, 2017 12:21 pm (IST)

Tharoor reminds new MoSes of his advice from May 2014:

Sep 3, 2017 12:11 pm (IST)

How would you rate PM Narendra Modi's new ministers?

Sep 3, 2017 12:10 pm (IST)

Our duty is to match up to expectations of PM Modi. We pledge to carry our duties honestly, said Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi after being promoted to a cabinet rank. 

Sep 3, 2017 12:05 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Anant Hegde Joins Team Modi: What is BJP's Plan For 2018 Karnataka Polls?

One addition from Karnataka - Anant Kumar Hegde - has left even the party men confused and surprised, as they had been expecting at least one MP from the Lingayat community to be added to the Ministry.

Sep 3, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

Five Key Takeaways from the Cabinet Expansion:

# In the Modi government, efficacy and probity pays. Performers rewarded, no mercy for laggards.

# In Modi’s presidential style of governance, there is dependence of bureaucracy to deliver. Four former bureaucrats in the government reinforces the idea.

# Modi tries to correct caste and regional imbalances. Kalraj Mishra is replaced with East UP Brahmin, Shiv Prakash Shukla. Representation for poll bound Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

# Former bureaucrat Alphons will be the first minister from Kerela. By picking a rank outsider Modi sends a stern message to a divided state unit embroiled in graft allegations. It is also being seen as an outreach to the Church in Kerala.

# The cabinet reshuffle also indicates fewer choices and limited elbow room with the BJP to man important departments and ministries.

Sep 3, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

Grateful to PM Modi. Working together to make India a leading nation by 2022, said Dharmendra Pradhan after taking oath as cabinet Minister  

Sep 3, 2017 11:59 am (IST)

Reports say Piyush Goyal is likely to get Railways.. Suresh Prabhu has already said bye to the ministry

Sep 3, 2017 11:59 am (IST)

"I chose you carefully, please perform ", said PM Narendra Modi to his new ministers over breakfast. 

Sep 3, 2017 11:54 am (IST)

Celebrations at BJP MP Satya Pal Singh residence after he took oath 

Sep 3, 2017 11:36 am (IST)

Narendra Modi congratulates new Cabinet ministers, MoS-es 

Sep 3, 2017 11:33 am (IST)

Suresh Prabhu signals he is no longer the railway minister. He tells CNN-News18's Marya Shakil that he doesn't know yet his new ministry

Sep 3, 2017 11:26 am (IST)

Four Ministers of State elevated to Cabinet Rank

Sep 3, 2017 11:23 am (IST)

Newly inducted Ministers who took oath just now, as Ministers of State  

 
Sep 3, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

Lalu Prasad Yadav takes a swipe at Nitish Kumar

Sep 3, 2017 11:13 am (IST)

Oath taking ceremony ends.

New ministers gather for the group photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind

Sep 3, 2017 11:10 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Nirmala Sitharaman Joins Cabinet: GST and Start-Up Success Pays Dividend

Sitharaman is also seen to have served well the party as its spokesperson. She was among the primary spokespersons of the party, under Ravi Shankar Prasad, before being sworn in as the MoS.

Sep 3, 2017 11:07 am (IST)

Ex-IAS officer Alphons Kannanthanam sworn in as  Ministers of State. He has served as commissioner of Delhi Development Authority. 

Sep 3, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

Ex-Mumbai police chief Satyapal Singh takes oath as Minister of State. 

Sep 3, 2017 11:06 am (IST)

Rajasthan MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes oath as Minister of State

Sep 3, 2017 11:03 am (IST)

Hardeep Singh Puri who was India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations takes oath. He is known for his experience and expertise in foreign policy and national security.

Sep 3, 2017 11:02 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Dharmendra Pradhan: Modi's Minister Who Convinced People To 'Give It Up', Gets Promoted

Dharmendra Pradhan performed well in a scheme close to PM Modi - Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - through which LPG connections have been provided to 2.5 crore people.

Sep 3, 2017 11:01 am (IST)

R K Singh, MP from Ara in Bihar takes oath. He was union Home Secretary during the UPA rule and had served in various capacities including as Defence Production Secretary and Joint Secretary in the Home Ministry. He is seen as a replacement for Rajiv Rudy. 

Sep 3, 2017 10:57 am (IST)

Anant Kumar Hegde five times MP from. Utara kanada takes oath. He entered Lok Sabha when he was 27 in 1996. 

Sep 3, 2017 10:56 am (IST)
CLICK TO READ | Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi Set To Be Only Muslim Minister in Modi's Cabinet

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is one of the most prominent Muslims faces in the party, and now after Najma Heptulla's exit from the Modi cabinet, he becomes the only Muslim man with a full-fledged portfolio.

Sep 3, 2017 10:52 am (IST)

Virendra Kumar, a six-time Lok Sabha member from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh takes oath. He is the chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour.

Sep 3, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind administers the oath of offic.Shiv Pratap Shukhla takes oath. he is  considered replacement for Giriraj Singh.

Sep 3, 2017 10:49 am (IST)

Ashwani Chaubey, MP from Baxar, Brahmin who shifted base from Bhagalpur takes oath 

Sep 3, 2017 10:47 am (IST)

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes oath next. He has also been promoted to cabinet rank. 

Load More
  • 31 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    IND vs SL
    375/5
    50.0 overs
    		 207/10
    42.4 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 168 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    217/9
    50.0 overs
    		 218/4
    45.1 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 - 30 Aug, 2017 | Australia in Bangladesh
    BAN vs AUS
    260/10
    78.5 overs
    		 217/10
    74.5 overs
    Bangladesh beat Australia by 20 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 - 29 Aug, 2017 | The Wisden Trophy
    ENG vs WI
    258/10
    70.5 overs
    		 427/10
    127.0 overs
    West Indies beat England by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Aug, 2017 | India in Sri Lanka
    SL vs IND
    236/8
    50.0 overs
    		 231/7
    44.2 overs
    India beat Sri Lanka by 3 wickets (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved.