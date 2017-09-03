Narendra Modi Cabinet Reshuffle 2017: Prabhu Bids Bye, Goyal to Get Railways?

Sep 3, 2017 12:01 pm (IST)

Five Key Takeaways from the Cabinet Expansion:

# In the Modi government, efficacy and probity pays. Performers rewarded, no mercy for laggards.

# In Modi’s presidential style of governance, there is dependence of bureaucracy to deliver. Four former bureaucrats in the government reinforces the idea.

# Modi tries to correct caste and regional imbalances. Kalraj Mishra is replaced with East UP Brahmin, Shiv Prakash Shukla. Representation for poll bound Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

# Former bureaucrat Alphons will be the first minister from Kerela. By picking a rank outsider Modi sends a stern message to a divided state unit embroiled in graft allegations. It is also being seen as an outreach to the Church in Kerala.

# The cabinet reshuffle also indicates fewer choices and limited elbow room with the BJP to man important departments and ministries.