Narendra Modi Cabinet Reshuffle 2017: Prabhu Bids Bye, Goyal to Get Railways?

#POLL | On a scale of 1 (Very Weak) to 4 (Very Strong) how would you rate @narendramodi's new ministers? #CabinetReshuffle— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 3, 2017
One addition from Karnataka - Anant Kumar Hegde - has left even the party men confused and surprised, as they had been expecting at least one MP from the Lingayat community to be added to the Ministry.
Five Key Takeaways from the Cabinet Expansion:
# In the Modi government, efficacy and probity pays. Performers rewarded, no mercy for laggards.
# In Modi’s presidential style of governance, there is dependence of bureaucracy to deliver. Four former bureaucrats in the government reinforces the idea.
# Modi tries to correct caste and regional imbalances. Kalraj Mishra is replaced with East UP Brahmin, Shiv Prakash Shukla. Representation for poll bound Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.
# Former bureaucrat Alphons will be the first minister from Kerela. By picking a rank outsider Modi sends a stern message to a divided state unit embroiled in graft allegations. It is also being seen as an outreach to the Church in Kerala.
# The cabinet reshuffle also indicates fewer choices and limited elbow room with the BJP to man important departments and ministries.
Celebrations at BJP MP Satya Pal Singh residence after he took oath
Delhi: Celebrations at residence of BJP MP Satya Pal Singh after he took oath as minister #cabinetreshuffle pic.twitter.com/ZxeAngwIIE— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
Narendra Modi congratulates new Cabinet ministers, MoS-es
I congratulate all those who have taken oath today. Their experience & wisdom will add immense value to the Council of Ministers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2017
I congratulate my colleagues @dpradhanbjp, @PiyushGoyal, @nsitharaman and @naqvimukhtar on joining the Union Cabinet.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2017
Suresh Prabhu signals he is no longer the railway minister. He tells CNN-News18's Marya Shakil that he doesn't know yet his new ministry
Thanks to all 13 Lacs+ rail family for their support,love,goodwill.I will always cherish these memories with me.Wishing u all a great life— Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) September 3, 2017
Lalu Prasad Yadav takes a swipe at Nitish Kumar
They didn't even get invites (oath ceremony). One who leaves his people won't be taken in by others. It's Nitish Kumar's fate: Lalu Yadav pic.twitter.com/VjVLOLgWxa— ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2017
Sitharaman is also seen to have served well the party as its spokesperson. She was among the primary spokespersons of the party, under Ravi Shankar Prasad, before being sworn in as the MoS.
Dharmendra Pradhan performed well in a scheme close to PM Modi - Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana - through which LPG connections have been provided to 2.5 crore people.
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi is one of the most prominent Muslims faces in the party, and now after Najma Heptulla's exit from the Modi cabinet, he becomes the only Muslim man with a full-fledged portfolio.
