Narendra Modi Cabinet Reshuffle 2017: Nirmala Sitharaman Gets Defence, Piyush Goyal Railways

News18.com | September 3, 2017, 4:08 PM IST
Event Highlights

Nirmala Sitharaman will be the new Defence Minister of India - the second woman to be in-charge of the portfolio after Indira Gandhi. By virtue of her elevation she automatically is now part of the all-powerful Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS). In the process, the first time MP leapfrogs over senior party colleagues in the Cabinet. Piyush Goyal is the new Railway Minister.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Sep 3, 2017 4:08 pm (IST)

It's a challenge. PM Modi and party have shown confidence in me to meet this challenge: RK Singh, newly appointed Power Minister on problems in power sector

Sep 3, 2017 4:04 pm (IST)

My gratitude to PM for reposing faith in me and giving me a very important ministry: New Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore told ANI

Sep 3, 2017 3:54 pm (IST)

CNN-News18’s Pallavi Ghosh caught up with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley after Sunday’s Cabinet reshuffle and the announcement of portfolios. Excerpts:

Sep 3, 2017 3:27 pm (IST)

NDA is almost dead

After cabinet reshuffle, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the NDA is "almost dead" and that BJP remembers it only when it needs some support. Though a long-time ally of the BJP, Sena has often been at loggerheads with the senior partner. Its lone member in the Union ministry is Heavy Industries Minister Anant Geete. "BJP-led National Democratic Alliance exists only on paper. 

Sep 3, 2017 3:12 pm (IST)

If today’s Union Cabinet reshuffle has anything to do with the BJP’s Mission 2019, it is not yet evident. The exercise sends all kinds of messages other than what was expected; that it will indicate, substantially, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah strategy for the next general elections. The clear indication as on date is that the reshuffle is only the first in a series of future rejigs before the party actually sits down to thrash its electoral strategy. The reshuffle was necessary. From the administrative point of view, vacancies needed to be filled and senior ministers relieved of additional portfolios and the party needed to shed some deadwood. 

Sep 3, 2017 2:41 pm (IST)

The pace of modernisation and reforms within railways will be another major challenge. While Prabhu had got the ball rolling, much more work needs to be done.

Sep 3, 2017 2:41 pm (IST)

With Prabhu’s exit, Piyush Goyal, who was elevated to Cabinet rank on Sunday, will take over as the 39th Railway Minister of India – the ninth in the last eight years.

Railways, many believe, is a ‘jinxed’ ministry. The fact that there have been eight ministers in Rail Bhawan over the last eight years is testament to how difficult it is to hold down the job. While some quit in the wake of devastating rail accidents, others were plagued by corruption scandals and a few exited while pursuing greater political goals. But the scale of work in the ministry is enough to overwhelm anybody. For the new Minister for Railways, the challenges will be immense.

Sep 3, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)

Five Indications That There May Be another Cabinet Expansion to Accomodate Allies:

The AIADMK and JD(U) were two allies which were widely believed to be joining the government. On Sunday Morning however only BJP ministers took oath. Does this exercise at cabinet expansion leave scope to bring allies on board in the future? Perhaps there is. With some ministers holding multiple portfolios, the allies if sworn in later can be allocated these ministries.

Dr Harshvardhan holds additional charge of Science and Technology along with Environment and Forest. One ministry can be given to an NDA ally.

R K Singh has been allocated both Power and Renewable Energy. The may be asked to give up the second portfolio to accommodate an ally.

P Radhakrishnan holds twin charge of MoS Finance and Shipping, one department can be given to an ally.

Alphons K also holds two is Minister for Tourism and Electronics.

Sep 3, 2017 2:28 pm (IST)

The aim to have a full time defence minister assumes importance in the wake of the opposition charge against the government of neglecting the the all-important ministry.

Sep 3, 2017 2:19 pm (IST)

It was a great experience. Not possible to continue indefinitely in two ministries. Happy to have a competent successor, says Arjun Jaitley to CNN-News18. "Now, we have two competent women in the Cabinet, which is not just great for the women of this country, but also for the nation. Our External Affairs Minister is a lady, our Defence Minister is a woman too". "Performance is the only message that the Prime Minister is trying to send through the reshuffling," says Arun Jaitley. 

Sep 3, 2017 2:06 pm (IST)

Here are the gainers:

Nirmala Sitharaman, leapfrogs past cabinet colleagues to enter the big club of ministers and will be part of Cabinet Committee on Security.

Piyush Goyal is the new Railways Minister, continues as a Coal Minister.

Dharmendra Pradhan- gets additional charge of Skill Development. He will be in-charge of Prime Minister's key schemes for employment generation.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi- He is elevated to cabinet rank.

R K Singh- Former Home Secretary gets independent charge of Power and Renewable Energy.

Hardeep Puri- Former Diplomat will entrusted with Housing and Urban Development.

Alphons K - Minister of State for Tourism. The first minister in the government from Kerala.

Giriraj Singh survives, gets MoS independent Charge Ministry of Micro. Small and Medium Enterprise.

Santosh Gangwar gets Independent Charge of Labour.

Sep 3, 2017 1:58 pm (IST)

Here are the new portfolios that have been allocated 

Sep 3, 2017 1:53 pm (IST)

Nirmala Sitharaman is new the Defence Minister. 

Sep 3, 2017 1:47 pm (IST)

Satya Pal Singh gets MoS Human Resource Development, Water Resources and River Development

Sep 3, 2017 1:46 pm (IST)

Arjun Ram Meghwal moved from MoS Finance to MoS Parliamentary Affairs and Water Resouces 

Sep 3, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)

Upendra Kushwaha gets MoS Human Resource Development

Sep 3, 2017 1:45 pm (IST)

Vijay Goel moved from Sports Ministry to MoS Parliamentary Affairs 

Sep 3, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

Shiv Pratap Shukla is now MoS Finance 

Sep 3, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

Alphons K is new MoS Tourism and Electronics 

Sep 3, 2017 1:44 pm (IST)

R C Jigajinagi gets MoS Drinking Water and Sanitation

Sep 3, 2017 1:43 pm (IST)

Radhakrishnan P is new MoS Finance and Shipping Ministry

Sep 3, 2017 1:42 pm (IST)

Giriraj Singh is now MoS of Small Scale Enterprises. 

Sep 3, 2017 1:41 pm (IST)

Hardeep Singh Puri is the new Housing and Urban Affairs Minister

Sep 3, 2017 1:40 pm (IST)

R K Singh now MoS Power, new and Renewable Energy

Sep 3, 2017 1:39 pm (IST)

Mahesh Sharma retains Ministry of Culture, but moved from Tourism to Environment Ministry 

Sep 3, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

Dharmendra Pradhan gets additional charge of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship apart from Petroleum and Natural gases

Sep 3, 2017 1:38 pm (IST)

Santhosh Gangwar moved from MoS Finance to MoS Labour and Employment 

