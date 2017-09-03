Narendra Modi Cabinet Reshuffle 2017: Nirmala Sitharaman Gets Defence, Piyush Goyal Railways

Sep 3, 2017 2:39 pm (IST)

Five Indications That There May Be another Cabinet Expansion to Accomodate Allies:

The AIADMK and JD(U) were two allies which were widely believed to be joining the government. On Sunday Morning however only BJP ministers took oath. Does this exercise at cabinet expansion leave scope to bring allies on board in the future? Perhaps there is. With some ministers holding multiple portfolios, the allies if sworn in later can be allocated these ministries.

Dr Harshvardhan holds additional charge of Science and Technology along with Environment and Forest. One ministry can be given to an NDA ally.

R K Singh has been allocated both Power and Renewable Energy. The may be asked to give up the second portfolio to accommodate an ally.

P Radhakrishnan holds twin charge of MoS Finance and Shipping, one department can be given to an ally.

Alphons K also holds two is Minister for Tourism and Electronics.