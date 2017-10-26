: Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi, whose pointed jibes at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media have earned him much traction recently, on Thursday, said that the trust in the BJP-led government was dead since it was "convinced that every single person was a thief".The Gandhi scion made these remarks in a session at the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi, where he was engaging with the business community.Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi's promise to generate a large number of jobs for the country's youth, Rahul said that China creates 50,000 jobs every day and India 450.He, then, vowed support to the Micro, Small and Medium Businesses (MSMEs), saying only these units had the capability to bring the job market back on track. "We will ensure you all get dignity; your troubles are India's troubles. Your successes will drive India forward," he said.A much-relaxed Rahul continued his attack on the Prime Minister, saying that the country will observe the death anniversary of 500 and 1000-rupee notes next month."All cash is not black, all black is not cash. PM unleashed his powers from his very big chest," he said, adding that Modi had a "very small heart".The Goods and Services Tax, which the Congress vice-president a few days ago referred to as the "Gabbar Singh Tax", was once again taken up by Rahul, saying it had unleashed a Tsunami of tax terrorism, and it was only going to get worse from here onward.Rahul, in fact, gave Modi's exercise, an acronym - MMD, a Man-made disaster, adding that this is what "the Prime Minister loved".He said just as it is important to speak, it is equally important to listen, too. "Start-Up India," he said, "cannot be accompanied by Shut Up India. It is imperative for the government to listen to you, trust you, believe in you," referring to the business community.Accepting flaws in the UPA-led rule, Rahul admitted that there were "shortcomings in our government towards its closing days," he said, "but a new Congress-led government will be much more decentralised. It will distribute power even more than the previous Congress government."Rahul's overture to corporate honchos was also seen as his pitch for the big 2019 Lok Sabha battle in which he will be crossing swords with the Prime Minister. The 47-year-old leader also said that any future Congress-led government will ensure changes are brought to the existing GST, and he will keep this in mind.There occurred a light moment in his session when boxer Vijendra Singh quizzed Rahul about his interest in sports and his wedding plans. A smiling Rahul said that he held a black belt in Aikido, but never publicised it. On the question of marriage, Rahul appeared dodgy saying, "I believe in destiny, and when it has to happen, it will happen."