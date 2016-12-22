Narendra Modi Has Failed on All Fronts, Says Lalu Yadav

Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetization.

Talking exclusively to CNN News 18, Yadav said that it is his duty to punish Modi over his failed demonetisation move.

“He has failed on all fronts and demonetisation was biggest of his failures. Hundreds of people died because of it. It’s my responsibility to punish him,” Yadav said, on a sunny winter afternoon at his home in Patna.

The inimitable RJD chief said he will take to the streets in protest. “We will mobilize people, hold dharnas and rallies. We will not let this issue die down,” he said.

Throwing his weight behind Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s corruption allegations against Modi, he demanded that an independent Supreme Court panel should probe into them.

Comparing Modi with 'Uncle Podger', a character in Jerome K Jerome classic 'Three Men in a Boat', Yadav demanded that PM Modi should explain why he accepted money from big businessmen. He owes an explanation to the people, Yadav said.

Talking to Network18, Yadav announced a ‘maha dharna’ in Patna on December 28 to protest against the way in which the Central government has implemented demonetisation.

“His 50 days deadline is now nearly over. It’s the time to put him under scrutiny. He had promised to end corruption, black money, terrorism, naxalism- all through his so called single master stroke called demonetisation. It’s time to issue his report card,” Yadav said.

According to Yadav, all like-minded opposition parties will join the protests planned at Patna early next year. He, however, gave no clear answer over whether JD (U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, will join it.

“He (Kumar) will first access the situation at the end of December and only then will he decide,” Yadav said.