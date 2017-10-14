Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE: We're Giving You a Rs 3,700-Crore Gift, Says PM in Mokama

Oct 14, 2017 12:42 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones of four water treatment plants in Patna and a six-lane bridge, parallel to existing one between Mokamah and Begusrai, on river Ganga during his visit on October 14. Senior party leader and state’s Road Construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav told News18 that the PM has always been kind to the state and even when his party was not in the power the state got maximum possible assistance from the union government.

Nand Kishore Yadav said that out of 1.25 lakh crore of the package announced by the PM, around 55 crores are for road and rail projects. There is no shortage of money, he claims to say there will be 16 bridges on river Ganga in the next five years which was only four till a few years ago.