Narendra Modi in Bihar LIVE: We're Giving You a Rs 3,700-Crore Gift, Says PM in Mokama

We are focussing on increased pace as far as road construction is concerned. The projects related to Namami Gange will help preserve the Ganga. The recent Antyodaya expresses flagged off will improve connectivity between Bihar, eastern India and other parts: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of projects under Namami Gange & NH in Mokama, Bihar
Event Highlights
I meet several people from rural India. We are working tirelessly to fulfil their aspirations. And, projects whose foundation stones are being laid will give impetus to Bihar's development: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of projects under Namami Gange & NH in Mokama, Bihar
Delighted to come to a land closely associated with Dinkar Ji. I thank everyone who has joined the public meeting. I assure you the Centre and Bihar Government will do everything possible for Bihar's growth: Prime Minsiter Narendra Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of projects under Namami Gange & NH in Mokama, Bihar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Mokama, which is about 100 km from the capital city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of development projects there. The state BJP president has been hinting that a bonanza was on the cards, terming the prime minister's visit as a "Diwali gift" to the people of Bihar in general and Mokama in particular. Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, who also holds the portfolio of water resources, accompanies Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of projects under Namami Gange & National Highway in Bihar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will fly by helicopter to Mokama, which is in Patna district about 100 km from the capital city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of development projects there. The state BJP president has been hinting that a bonanza was on the cards, terming the prime minister's visit as a "Diwali gift" to the people of Bihar in general and Mokama in particular. Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, who also holds the portfolio of water resources, will accompany the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ceremony.
Pictures from the centenary celebration at the Patna University.
Giving details of his government’s initiative Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University said, “Top ten private and government universities would be converted into world class educational institutions and giving them financial assistance of 10 thousand crore in the next five years.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay foundation stones of four water treatment plants in Patna and a six-lane bridge, parallel to existing one between Mokamah and Begusrai, on river Ganga during his visit on October 14. Senior party leader and state’s Road Construction minister Nand Kishore Yadav told News18 that the PM has always been kind to the state and even when his party was not in the power the state got maximum possible assistance from the union government.
Nand Kishore Yadav said that out of 1.25 lakh crore of the package announced by the PM, around 55 crores are for road and rail projects. There is no shortage of money, he claims to say there will be 16 bridges on river Ganga in the next five years which was only four till a few years ago.
Former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, who is now the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, questions Nitish Kumar government on amenities in the state’s schools
नीतीश जी ने बिहार की शिक्षा का बँटाधार कर दिया? शिक्षा की गुणवत्ता ख़राब करने का श्रेय नीतीश जी को जाता है। शिक्षको व छात्रों की समस्याओं पर कोई ध्यान नहीं?— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 14, 2017
नीतीश जी रूढ़िवादी मुख्यमंत्री है।इनका आधुनिक पाठ्यक्रम पर कोई ध्यान नहीं है? CM बतायें बिहार के स्कूलों में कितने प्रतिशत कम्प्यूटर शिक्षक और कम्प्यूटर है?— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) October 14, 2017
As youngsters, I urge you to think about innovative solutions to the problems faced by people around you. Through what you learnt and the Startup sector there is a lot you can do for society: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University
I once met someone who was not from India. He asked me ‘are you still a land of snake charmers’. I replied ‘No, we’ve changed a little. Earlier we played with snakes. Now we play with mouse’… It is the country’s IT revolution which helped us break this image of ‘land of snake charmers’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.
We should focus on learning not teaching in the universities...Innovation is the key to growth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.
"From conventional teaching, our universities need to move towards innovative learning," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the centenary celebrations of the Patna University.
