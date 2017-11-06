GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Narendra Modi in Chennai LIVE: PM Hails Fourth Estate at Dina Thanthi Event; Rajinikanth in Audience

News18.com | November 6, 2017, 11:18 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started addressing the 75th anniversary celebrations of Daily Thanthi newspaper at the Madras University. Veteran actor Rajinikanth, who has been dropping hints of taking the political plunge for quite some time now, is also present in the audience. The PM is also likely to meet DMK chief Karunanidhi later in the day. His visit to the Tamil Nadu capital comes as the city is recovering from the aftermath of incessant rains which claimed 12 lives and led to the schools and colleges being shut for days. It also comes amid buzz of actor Kamal Haasan joining politics.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Nov 6, 2017 11:17 am (IST)
Nov 6, 2017 11:16 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi: Today, newspapers do not just give news. They can also mould our thinking and open a window to the world. In a broader context, media is a means of transforming society. That is why we refer to the media as the fourth pillar of democracy. 

Nov 6, 2017 10:33 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi’s visit to the city comes amid buzz in the state of veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan taking the political plunge. In fact, it comes a day before the latter is set to make an “important political announcement”, coinciding with his birthday.

Nov 6, 2017 10:31 am (IST)

The prime minister will also attend the wedding of the daughter of Dr TV Somanathan, a senior official in the PMO, at Raja Annamalaipuram.

Nov 6, 2017 10:23 am (IST)

Karunanidhi fell ill in October, 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy. In December last, he was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital here twice. The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital for "optimisation of nutrition and hydration" in the first week of December and later, due to a throat and lung infection. He had undergone tracheostomy, a procedure to optimize breathing. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had called on the DMK patriarch at his residence in December, 2016. The nonagenarian leader had made his first public appearance on October 19 this year, the first since his illness, when he visited an exhibition here held to showcase the 75-year journey of DMK's mouthpiece, 'Murasoli'.

Nov 6, 2017 9:42 am (IST)

PM Narendra Modi has arrived in Chennai to participate in the 75th anniversary celebrations of the Daily Thanthi newspaper. Modi is also likely to meet DMK chief Karunanidhi. 

