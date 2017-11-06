Narendra Modi in Chennai LIVE: PM Hails Fourth Estate at Dina Thanthi Event; Rajinikanth in Audience

Nov 6, 2017 10:23 am (IST)

Karunanidhi fell ill in October, 2016 due to a drug-induced allergy. In December last, he was admitted to the Kauvery Hospital here twice. The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital for "optimisation of nutrition and hydration" in the first week of December and later, due to a throat and lung infection. He had undergone tracheostomy, a procedure to optimize breathing. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi had called on the DMK patriarch at his residence in December, 2016. The nonagenarian leader had made his first public appearance on October 19 this year, the first since his illness, when he visited an exhibition here held to showcase the 75-year journey of DMK's mouthpiece, 'Murasoli'.