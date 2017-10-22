GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM Arrives in Bhavnagar, to Inaugurate Several Projects in Poll-bound State

News18.com | October 22, 2017, 11:56 AM IST
Event Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhavnagar on Sunday as part of his visit to the poll-bound state. Modi, on his third visit to his home state this month, will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay. He is also expected to launch many other infrastructure projects in Gujarat​.

Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 22, 2017 11:56 am (IST)
READ | Hardik Patel's Key Aides Join BJP Ahead of PM Modi's Gujarat Visit

Varun Patel and Reshma Patel were among the prominent faces of the Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and remained critical of the ruling BJP during the agitation.

Oct 22, 2017 11:56 am (IST)


PM Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha 

Oct 22, 2017 11:36 am (IST)
Oct 22, 2017 11:35 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ghogha, Gujarat. PM Modi shares the stage with Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.

Oct 22, 2017 11:30 am (IST)
Oct 22, 2017 11:05 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in poll-bound Gujarat, he was received by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch a slew of projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.

Oct 22, 2017 10:09 am (IST)

In Vadodara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate eight different projects worth Rs 1,140 crore. Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Vinod Rao said Modi will dedicate to people a Rs 100-crore city command and control centre in Badamadi Garden, Rs 125-crore Janmahal city transport hub and multi-level parking (under PPP), a Rs 160 crore multi-modal city transport hub, Rs 267 crore waste-to-energy processing plant.

Oct 22, 2017 9:52 am (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering in Ghogha and undertake a journey to Dahej from Ghogha on the ferry. From Dahej, he will leave for Vadodara, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore. The PM will hold a rally in Vadodara around 3 pm

Oct 22, 2017 9:51 am (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the Ro-Ro Ferry service that will boost connectivity in Gujarat

Oct 22, 2017 9:40 am (IST)

READ | Congress's Poll Ticket Offer to Fiery Gujarat Trio Gets Bitter-Sweet Response; Two Patidar Leaders Join BJP

While Patidar leader Hardik Patel rejected the offer, OBC leader Alpesh Thakore announced his decision to join the Congress . Dalit rights champion Jignesh Mevani remained non-committal.

Oct 22, 2017 9:38 am (IST)


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his third visit to his home state this month, will land in Bhavnagar around 11 am. He will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.

Oct 22, 2017 9:34 am (IST)
Oct 22, 2017 9:33 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Gujarat today where he is expected to launch a slew of projects. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his third visit to his home state this month, will land in Bhavnagar around 11 am. He will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 615-crore 'roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)' ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.

