Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM Arrives in Bhavnagar, to Inaugurate Several Projects in Poll-bound State

Oct 22, 2017 9:38 am (IST)



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his third visit to his home state this month, will land in Bhavnagar around 11 am. He will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.

Today is special because Phase 1 of the ferry service between Ghogha & Dahej would be inaugurated. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2017

Ghogha-Dahej ferry will reduce travel time & also enable movement of vehicles. This project will further Gujarat’s development. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2017

At a public meeting in Ghogha, shall inaugurate Sarvottam Cattle Feed Plant of Shree Bhavnagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2017

In Vadodara, I will dedicate to the nation the Vadodara City Command Control Centre & Waghodiya Regional Water Supply Scheme. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2017