Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM Arrives in Bhavnagar, to Inaugurate Several Projects in Poll-bound State

Varun Patel and Reshma Patel were among the prominent faces of the Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) and remained critical of the ruling BJP during the agitation.
PM Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Ghogha, Gujarat. PM Modi shares the stage with Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in poll-bound Gujarat, he was received by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy CM Nitin Patel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to launch a slew of projects. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.
In Vadodara, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate eight different projects worth Rs 1,140 crore. Vadodara Municipal Commissioner Vinod Rao said Modi will dedicate to people a Rs 100-crore city command and control centre in Badamadi Garden, Rs 125-crore Janmahal city transport hub and multi-level parking (under PPP), a Rs 160 crore multi-modal city transport hub, Rs 267 crore waste-to-energy processing plant.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a gathering in Ghogha and undertake a journey to Dahej from Ghogha on the ferry. From Dahej, he will leave for Vadodara, where he is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore. The PM will hold a rally in Vadodara around 3 pm
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted the Ro-Ro Ferry service that will boost connectivity in Gujarat
While Patidar leader Hardik Patel rejected the offer, OBC leader Alpesh Thakore announced his decision to join the Congress . Dalit rights champion Jignesh Mevani remained non-committal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on his third visit to his home state this month, will land in Bhavnagar around 11 am. He will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.
Today is special because Phase 1 of the ferry service between Ghogha & Dahej would be inaugurated.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2017
Ghogha-Dahej ferry will reduce travel time & also enable movement of vehicles. This project will further Gujarat’s development.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2017
At a public meeting in Ghogha, shall inaugurate Sarvottam Cattle Feed Plant of Shree Bhavnagar District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2017
In Vadodara, I will dedicate to the nation the Vadodara City Command Control Centre & Waghodiya Regional Water Supply Scheme.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2017
The foundation stone of several development projects pertaining to transport, housing & water supply would be laid in Vadodara.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2017
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Gujarat today where he is expected to launch a slew of projects.
