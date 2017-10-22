Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM Defends EC in Poll Dates Controversy, Mocks Congress With 'Recounting' Jibe

In third visit to poll-bound Gujarat this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the opposition parties have no “authority” to question the Election Commission over the election schedule controversy. Earlier in the day, the PM inaugurated a Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay.
Stay tuned for LIVE updates:
Oct 22, 2017 6:14 pm (IST)
Let us take part in #RunForUnity and urge others to join, says PM Modi
Oct 22, 2017 5:55 pm (IST)
The government will take all necessary steps to increase investments and bring in the economic development, says PM Modi.
Oct 22, 2017 5:54 pm (IST)
If you scan the newspapers before May 2014 you will see continuous mentions about the record corruption in various sectors, says PM Modi, alluding to Congress party's corruption-riddled rule.
Oct 22, 2017 5:47 pm (IST)
Each penny of public money will be used for development, will not give a single penny to those opposing development, says PM Modi.
Oct 22, 2017 5:47 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at former finance minister P Chidambaram, saying those who won the election after recounting are questioning the authority of EC.
Oct 22, 2017 5:42 pm (IST)
We are clear in our working. All our resources will be spent towards the wellbeing of every citizen. Our priority is development, Says PM Modi.
Oct 22, 2017 5:38 pm (IST)
The scale of development works being inaugurated in Vadodara today is unprecedented, says PM Modi, adding that the Opposition didn't have the wherewithal to challenge me, hence targeting Election Commission.
Oct 22, 2017 5:34 pm (IST)
Referring to the ongoing controversy related the independence of the Election Commission, Prime Minister Modi said that nobody has the right to question the authority of the poll panel. Modi is training his guns on the Opposition that asked why the EC didn't declare dates for the Gujarat elections.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a huge rally in Vadodara. This is the third time that he is speaking today in ahead of the all-important election to assembly in December.
Oct 22, 2017 3:23 pm (IST)
Sagarmala is another aspect of the project and it is Blue Economy. Blue Economy will become a separate medium of New India in energy, mining and tourism: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej.
Oct 22, 2017 3:17 pm (IST)
Our focus is on the blue economy. We see the blue economy as integral to our vision of a new India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej.
Oct 22, 2017 3:16 pm (IST)
There is a possibility of more than 10 million jobs in the entire country with the Sagarmala project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej.
Oct 22, 2017 3:14 pm (IST)
Full support will be given by the Central Government to further the 'Ro-Ro' ferry service: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej.
Oct 22, 2017 3:13 pm (IST)
Transport sector will provide job opportunities: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej.
Oct 22, 2017 3:10 pm (IST)
Ports are the lungs of our country: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 3:09 pm (IST)
Our mantra is 'P FOR P - Ports for Prosperity': Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 3:07 pm (IST)
Carrying good via water ways is cheaper. We are planning to extend the ferry service till Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
The history of human civilisation illustrates the vitality of rivers and maritime trade. Gujarat is the land of Lothal. How can we forget these aspects of our history. This programme is to bring back to life our glorious past, connect Saurashtra & South Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 3:03 pm (IST)
Earlier, the potential of water trasnport was ignored in India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 3:02 pm (IST)
The Ro-Ro ferry service project will provide job: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)
The goal is to make our transport sector integrated and state of the art: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 3:01 pm (IST)
We took steps in developing coastal infrastructure: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)
Sadly, our transport sector was not integrated enough. We have changed that in the last three years: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 3:00 pm (IST)
With the Ro-Ro ferry service, a new chapter is added in Gujarat's growth: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)
This ferry service will not be restricted to this one route. We are planning to link other places also through ferries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 2:58 pm (IST)
Gujarat is blessed with a long coastline and we should harness opportunities arising due to this. We took steps in developing coastal infrastructure: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)
Imagine how much time and petrol this ferry service will save. This ferry service connects Saurashtra and South Gujarat...people from these regions frequently travel to and fro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)
I am also here with regard to a project in dairy sector, a sector to which we have given immense importance over the last two decades. I urge people to explore opportunities in animal husbandry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej