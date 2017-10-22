Narendra Modi in Gujarat LIVE: PM Launches 'Ro-Ro' Ferry Service, Says UPA Stalled Infra Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Rs 615-crore ‘roll-on, roll-off (ro-ro)’ ferry service between Ghogha in Bhavnagar district and Dahej in Bharuch in the Gulf of Cambay. This is PM Modi’s third visit to poll-bound Gujarat this month.
Oct 22, 2017 2:57 pm (IST)
Oct 22, 2017 2:56 pm (IST)
I am happy to be in Gujarat to personally convey new year greetings. This programme may be for a ferry between Ghogha and Dahej but this programme is of vital importance for the entire nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 2:52 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Dahej
Oct 22, 2017 2:51 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Dahej aboard RO-RO ferry from Ghogha, interacts with school children on arrival in Dahej. From Dahej, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave for Vadodara, where PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally in Vadodara around 3 pm.
The goal is to make our transport sector integrated and state of the art : Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:48 pm (IST)
One crore new jobs wil be created in trasport sector: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:47 pm (IST)
Ghogha-Dahej ferry service will be connected to Hazira, Pipavav, Jaffarabad and Daman-Diu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:45 pm (IST)
Sadly, our transport sector was not integrated enough. We have changed that in the last three years. The goal is to make our transport sector integrated and state of the art: PM @narendramodi
This ferry service will not be restricted to this one route. We are planning to link other places also through ferries: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:37 pm (IST)
We changed the policies and determined to build terminals: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:36 pm (IST)
We are planning to build Maritime University and maritime museum in Lothal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:33 pm (IST)
Gujarat is blessed with a long coastline and we should harness opportunities arising due to this. We took steps in developing coastal infrastructure: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:32 pm (IST)
When I was serving as CM, I faced hostility from the then Central Government. Efforts were made to stall industries and the state's growth. Over the last three years we have changed that and given importance to the development of Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)
Oct 22, 2017 12:31 pm (IST)
UPA government stalled number of Gujarat projects: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)
Increase in milk production can help tackle health issues: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:29 pm (IST)
Ro-Ro ferry project will benefit a lot of citizens: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:27 pm (IST)
Oct 22, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
We are here to make a new India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:26 pm (IST)
As Gujarat chief minister, I cleared the ferry service project: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:25 pm (IST)
Imagine how much time and petrol this ferry service will save. This ferry service connects Saurashtra and South Gujarat...people from these regions frequently travel to and fro: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:24 pm (IST)
I urge people to explore opportunities in animal husbandry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)
The history of human civilisation illustrates the vitality of rivers and maritime trade. Gujarat is the land of Lothal. How can we forget these aspects of our history. This programme is to bring back to life our glorious past, connect Saurashtra & South Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:23 pm (IST)
The Ro-Ro ferry service will bring Ghogha-Dahej close. Earlier, it use to take 7 hours, now thanks to Ro-Ro ferry service facility the travel time will be reduced to one-an-half hour: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
Ferry service is a first of sorts. Its a dream come true for people of Gujarat. I am also here with regard to a project in dairy sector, a sector to which we have given immense importance over the last two decades. I urge people to explore opportunities in animal husbandry: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:19 pm (IST)
Oct 22, 2017 12:15 pm (IST)
Oct 22, 2017 12:14 pm (IST)
I am happy to be in Gujarat to personally convey new year greetings. This programme may be for a ferry between Ghogha and Dahej but this programme is of vital importance for the entire nation: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat
Oct 22, 2017 12:13 pm (IST)
Prime Minster Narendra Modi beings his address by wihsing evryone a very happy news year at the launch of RO-RO ferry service and other development projects in Ghogha, Gujarat