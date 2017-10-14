Narendra Modi Takes a Jibe at Lalu Prasad in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday indirectly attacked RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying some leaders and political parties in the state tried to polish their political fortunes by misguiding people.“I have seen leaders who questioned road construction and argued how it will help the poor? Such people have only obstructed development,” Modi said.Yadav once famously said that concrete roads only burn the soles of poor people.Modi stressed that the narrative has changed now and people ask emphatically about development projects. He also claimed that since independence, this is the first time large infrastructure projects on this scale have been launched in Bihar which will help in the rapid development of the state.He stressed on the need to develop Inland waterways from the Ganga. “During the time of Britishers, Mokama was called mini Kolkata because they used waterways for ferrying goods. Department of Gadkari ji is trying its best to increase navigation in Ganga,” he said.Modi also congratulated people of Bihar for Chhath Puja in advance and said when rivers will be clean the spirit of Puja will increase manifold.