Nation Different From Rashtra: One is Material, Other is Spiritual, says RSS leader J Nandakumar

: Nation and Rashtra are two different concepts, "while one is material, the other is spiritual", according to an RSS leader.J Nandakumar, senior RSS leader, was speaking at the seminar on Ekatma Manav Darshan at Thiruvananthapuram organised by Bharatiya Vichar Kendra, where he hit upon this idea.The leader pointed out the inadequacy of words to be able to correctly define what being a rashtra constitutes."We are using nation to define Rashtra as well. This is not correct. Nation is about government and state while Rashtra is spiritual development," said Nandakumar.Speaking to, he further said: "What we know about nation as a concept is a socio-political entity. Karl Marx propounded a theory that said nation developed along with capitalism, but this does not go with Bharat’s understanding and history of Rashtra, as mentioned in our Vedas."Drawing from French Philosopher Earnest Renan, who has been criticised for his aniti-semitic claims, Nandakumar said: "For us, Rashtra is a spiritual thing, it has evolved organically, and is based on memory, very close to what was propounded by Earnest Renan. It is about urge to live together. Having a common goal that will create an intense will."Highlighting the nature of nation-building, Nandakumar said that religion cannot be the foundational basis of a nation."Race, religion, language, economy are not needed in nation making. Disintegration of Pakistan and creation of Bangladesh is evidence that religion can't be the basis of nation making," said Nandakumar.He further said: "Hinduism and Hindutva are different. Any Ism is a closed dogma. Hindutva is a dynamic living way of life. But, Hinduism and secularism are Western usage, and therefore totally un-Indian."