Navjot Singh Sidhu Ends Suspense, to Formally Join Congress on January 9

New Delhi: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu will formally join the Congress on January 9, weeks before assembly elections in Punjab.

Sidhu had resigned from the Bharatiya Janata Party on September 14 last year.

Sidhu’s wife, Navjot Kaur Sidhu, an MLA from Amritsar East constituency, joined the Congress in November.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu said: "Sidhu will contest election from Amritsar East... and Rahul Gandhi and Amarinder Singh will decide on his larger role in the party."

Sidhu's entry into Congress had been speculated for a long time. Earlier, he was in talks with the Aam Aadmi Party, which claimed it offered him the post of deputy CM if the party secures majority, but the negotiations did not yield any result and led to a split in Awaaz-e-Punjab, which Sidhu had formed with the Bains brothers.