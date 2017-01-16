Navjot Singh Sidhu: Will Expose Badals, Can't Ignore Punjab's Drug Menace

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed his first press conference on Monday after joining Congress.

On Sunday he was welcomed into the party by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.

53-year-old Sidhu is likely to contest from Amritsar East Assembly seat, party leaders said.

Sidhu had resigned from Rajya Sabha and quit BJP on September 14 following which his wife Navjot Kaur too joined Congress on 28 November. Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh had said sometime back that Sidhu's entry into the party was only a matter of time.

