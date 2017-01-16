Navjot Singh Sidhu: Will Expose Badals, Can't Ignore Punjab's Drug Menace

Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed his first press conference on Monday after joining Congress.
On Sunday he was welcomed into the party by Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi.
53-year-old Sidhu is likely to contest from Amritsar East Assembly seat, party leaders said.
Sidhu had resigned from Rajya Sabha and quit BJP on September 14 following which his wife Navjot Kaur too joined Congress on 28 November. Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Singh had said sometime back that Sidhu's entry into the party was only a matter of time.
These are all migratory birds, people here know who has worked for them: Parkash Singh Badal on Congress and AAP candidates from Lambi seat(ANI)
Will people forget what he said about Sonia and Rahul Gandhi? He used most derogatory words for Dr. Manmohan Singh sahab: Bikram Majithia, on Sidhu (ANI)
I am a soldier, I am here to fight. I will fight for Punjab: Sidhu
This not a political issue; this is an issue faced by the state. Mere lips service won't help to stop drug peddling in Punjab, we need a strong policy: Sidhu
Strong rules need to be implemented in Punjab to curb drug menace. Drug peddlers should be punished: Sidhu
If two nations can resolve issues sitting across table then why can't two individuals: Navjot Singh Sidhu on relation with Capt Amarinder
It's Better late than never for me: Sidhu
BJP choose alliance in Punajb over Sidhu; Sidhu choose Punajb over BJP: Sidhu
Internal fighting among political parties can't solve the problems the state faces today; problems can be solved with the implementation of right policy and planning: Navjot Singh Sidhu
I am not grudging against any party...Punjab, which was known as the Wheat Bowl of India, has been reduced to a poor state due to the apathy of political parties: Sidhu
I will tell people where u (Badal) sold the state.. I will reveal every detail: Sidhu
I have joined Congress for the redemption of Punjab: Sidhu
Akali Dal was a pious movement but has now reduced to a dynasty: Sidhu
Can't ignore Punjab drug menace. Young Punjab needs young leaders... Can't see youth lying in the drains: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Films are being made on the misery of Punjab, Congress will wipe out drug menace from Punjab: Sidhu
I am here to tell the truth, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Can't ignore Punjab drug menace, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Who was making conspiracy against Sidhu in Punjab?...Who is that Manthara?... People know the Manthara very well, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
Today in Punjab 55% people are young between the age of 18-39: Sidhu
Polls are a battle for honour of Punjab: Sidhu
I have returned to my home again. This is my "ghar wapsi": Navjot Singh Sidhu
I am born congressmen: Navjot Singh Sidhu
Navjot Singh Sidhu and Ajay Maken addressing press conference from Congress HQ, Delhi
Ajay Maken, Asha Kumari and Navjot Singh Sidhu to address the media at 11 AM at Congress HQ
He will be an MLA, Amritsar East seat has been given to him: Captain Amarinder Singh, Congress on Navjot Singh Sidhu
