NCP to go Solo in Upcoming Nanded Civic Polls

The NCP on Thursday announced it will fight the Nanded civic polls solo, even as it asserted it will beat the Congress in the upcoming elections."The Congress is heading towards destruction and will soon fall flat on its face. Narayan Rane is upset, Congress's ally (the NCP) does not get respect. They are repeating the same mistakes," NCP leader Dhananjay Munde said.The Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council added meetings between both parties were held for the Nanded municipal corporation polls but the Congress did not seem willing to ally with the NCP."(MPCC Chief) Ashok Chavan does not seem to be wanting to ally with the NCP. The Congress offered us merely 6 seats while we had demanded 17," he said."We will thus fight the polls solo and show the Congress our strength. They have become overconfident. It was necessary to come together to fight communal forces but the Congress was not willing," he said.Elections to the 81-member Nanded-Waghala Municipal Corporation (NWMC) is scheduled on October 11.In the Congress-ruled out-going NWMC, the party-wise strength is as follows: BJP 2, NCP 10, Congress 41, Shiv Sena 14.Out of the 5.50 lakh population of Nanded-Waghala, the voter population is 3.96 lakh. Out of the 81 seats, 41 seats are reserved for women candidates, SC 15, ST 2 and 22 seats are reserved for Backward Class Communities.Counting of votes and declaration of results will be held on October 12, 2017.