JDU-BJP Alliance Will Have to Outdo Earlier Records of NDA in Bihar, Says Sushil Modi

Sushil Modi was speaking at a function after the release of a book "Nitish Engineering: Reconstructing Bihar".

PTI

Updated:October 19, 2017, 7:30 AM IST
File image of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. (Image: PTI)
Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday said the third outing of JD(U)-BJP coalition government has to compete with its glorious past record to fulfil people's aspirations.

"NDA-III (recent formation of JDU-BJP coalition) has to compete with NDA I and NDA II to stand up to people's expectations," Sushil Modi said addressing a function.

"It's like a student who has scored 80 per cent in the previous exam has to work hard to better the score to 90 per cent," he said.

"Our earlier challenge was to undo the damage done during the 15-year rule of RJD better known by sobriquet 'jungle raj'.

Now, the challenge is to compete with our own previous good works," he said

He likened the situation with the sought after Apple's iPhone.

"It's like a highly sophisticated iPhone becoming outdated after some time and people craving for a further improved version of the gadget," Sushil Modi said summing up peoples expectation from new NDA government.

Sushil Modi was speaking at a function after the release of a book "Nitish Engineering: Reconstructing Bihar".
