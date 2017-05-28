Need No Lesson on Food Habits From Delhi, Nagpur, Says Kerala CM

Alappuzha (Kerala): Racheting up his attack on the Centre over the ban on the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday said the people in his state do not need a lesson on food habits from New Delhi or Nagpur.

Keralites have been following a traditional food habit, which is healthy and nutritious, and no one can change it, he said at a function in Alappuzha.

"The state government will give all facilities to people to have food of their choice. There is no need for Keralites to learn it from anybody in New Delhi or Nagpur (headquarters of RSS)," Vijayan said.

ALSO READ: Centre's Ban on Cattle Sale for Slaughter Has Northeast India Worried

Minister for Local Administration K T Jaleel saidthe state government would consider formulating a new legislation to skirt the ban.

The Centre is trying to impose the RSS's agenda of a uniform culture, CPI(M) state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said in Kozhikode.

The agenda of the BJP's recent Bhuwaneswar party conference was "one nation, one culture and one party and the saffron party is trying to impose it through the cattle ban", he said.

ALSO READ: Beef Fests Held in Kerala to Protest Ban on Sale of Cattle For Slaughter