New Bihar Governor Breaks Protocol, Hugs CM Nitish, His Deputy Sushil Modi
After the chief minister presented a bouquet to Malik, the new governor embraced him. The same bonhomie was seen with Sushil Modi, who was standing next to Nitish.
Satyapal Malik arrived at Jay Prakash Narayan Airport on Tuesday. He will be administered the oath of governor's office on Wednesday. (Photo: News18 India)
Patna: New Bihar Governor Satyapal Malik, who arrived to a warm welcome, broke protocol and hugged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi at the the Jay Prakash Narayan Airport.
Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Chaudhary and senior cabinet ministers Nand Kishore Yadav, Prem Kumar, Krishnandan Varma and Maheshwar Hazari were among those who welcomed Malik and presented him with flowers.
After a brief ceremony at the state hanger of the airport where Malik was given guard of honour, the new Bihar governor headed for the Raj Bhavan.
A Raj Bhavan communique said Malik will take oath tomorrow at 10 am.
He will be the 38th governor of the state. West Bengal Governor Keshri Nath Tripathi had been holding additional charge of Bihar after the elevation of Ramnath Kovind as President.
