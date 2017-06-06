NITI Aayog Resembles a PR Agency With a Busy Twitter Account: Derek O’Brien

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress leader in Rajya Sabha Derek O’Brien has accused the Central government of undermining the power of states by banning sale of cattle for slaughter.

In a Facebook post, with a caption saying Centre doesn't know meaning of F-word, he said, “For all its lip service to federalism. Regulation of market committees, including market committees for cattle, agriculture and animal husbandry, are state subjects under the constitution. The central government has used an Environment Ministry clause to sabotage this right of the state governments.”

He said, “The cattle issue is not the only one. On devolution of funds too, the centre has been discriminating against the states, while claiming to do otherwise.

Following the Finance Commission report, the BJP government announced the devolution of tax revenues to the states would go up from 32% to 42%. Simultaneously, it announced a slash in budgetary allocations to key ministries and a reduction in support to centrally-sponsored schemes. What it gave with one hand, it took away with the other.”

The centre has completely withdrawn its financial support from 39 major schemes like the National E-Governance Action Plan, the Modernisation of Police Force Scheme, the additional central support for Maoist affected areas, the Backward Region Grant Funds (BGRF), special assistance for hill areas, the support to states for setting up export infrastructure and other allied activities, and the National Mission for Food Processing, Derek said.

“The centre has also reduced its contribution to 58 key welfare programmes. A CAG report says the centre has failed to give states a massive Rs. 17,322 crore in tax shares in 2014-15. The figure must have grown since then. Bengal's dues on this score stand at Rs. 6,500 crore (2011-16). The UPA and now the NDA have been equally unwilling to pay,” he said.

“This is not the only outstanding amount. Under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Programme, the centre owes Bengal Rs. 1,700 crore towards wages. Under the BGRF, it owes Rs. 2,300 crore. We are still waiting. I am sure there are other states that are waiting too. Where is the change? States don't know who to talk to in Delhi. The Planning Commission had its problems but allowed for a developmental conversation between central and state governments. Its successor, NITI Aayog, is a toothless, purposeless body, resembling a PR agency with a busy Twitter account. Decisions on developmental projects are being taken by the government and by individual ministries in Delhi, without consulting states at any level,” his Facebook post read.

The new cow slaughter sale rules, and the rejection of the economic and social diversity of India as well as of the administrative autonomy of state governments, is telling of the disappointing and dangerous approach of the BJP, he said.