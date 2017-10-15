Nitish Attacks Congress Over 'Vikas Gone Crazy' Campaign in Gujarat

: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday hit out at Congress for running "Vikas has gone crazy" campaign in Gujarat, and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic and foreign policy.Speaking at a book launch, Nitish Kumar reiterated that demonetisation and GST were in the interest of the nation, and there was no need to be worried about opposition's attack on the government for the slowdown."Implementation of such landmark policies do create temporary hiccups, but we should not be worried. I supported both these policies right from the start," he said.Referring to 'Vikas has gone crazy campaign', Nitish said, "Our's is a unique country. People have their own weird thoughts. Some are saying Vikas Pagal ho Gaya hai. But it should not hinder our determination and we should continue the path the government has chosen ."The CM assured PM Modi of his full support, vowing Bihar would help in the development of the nation. "Bihar has 3 percent contribution to national growth. Modi and I have common interests. It will be helpful in the development of the nation."Heaping praises on Narendra Modi, Nitish said seldom any PM led the country from the front like Modi Ji is doing.