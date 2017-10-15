Nitish Attacks Congress Over 'Vikas Gone Crazy' Campaign in Gujarat
Speaking at a book launch, Nitish reiterated that demonetisation and GST were in the interest of the nation, and there was no need to be worried about opposition's attack on the government for the slowdown.
File photo of Bihar CM and National President of JD(U) Nitish Kumar. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday hit out at Congress for running "Vikas has gone crazy" campaign in Gujarat, and supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic and foreign policy.
Speaking at a book launch, Nitish Kumar reiterated that demonetisation and GST were in the interest of the nation, and there was no need to be worried about opposition's attack on the government for the slowdown.
"Implementation of such landmark policies do create temporary hiccups, but we should not be worried. I supported both these policies right from the start," he said.
Referring to 'Vikas has gone crazy campaign', Nitish said, "Our's is a unique country. People have their own weird thoughts. Some are saying Vikas Pagal ho Gaya hai. But it should not hinder our determination and we should continue the path the government has chosen ."
The CM assured PM Modi of his full support, vowing Bihar would help in the development of the nation. "Bihar has 3 percent contribution to national growth. Modi and I have common interests. It will be helpful in the development of the nation."
Heaping praises on Narendra Modi, Nitish said seldom any PM led the country from the front like Modi Ji is doing.
Speaking at a book launch, Nitish Kumar reiterated that demonetisation and GST were in the interest of the nation, and there was no need to be worried about opposition's attack on the government for the slowdown.
"Implementation of such landmark policies do create temporary hiccups, but we should not be worried. I supported both these policies right from the start," he said.
Referring to 'Vikas has gone crazy campaign', Nitish said, "Our's is a unique country. People have their own weird thoughts. Some are saying Vikas Pagal ho Gaya hai. But it should not hinder our determination and we should continue the path the government has chosen ."
The CM assured PM Modi of his full support, vowing Bihar would help in the development of the nation. "Bihar has 3 percent contribution to national growth. Modi and I have common interests. It will be helpful in the development of the nation."
Heaping praises on Narendra Modi, Nitish said seldom any PM led the country from the front like Modi Ji is doing.
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- De Kock, Amla Create History as SA Crush Bangladesh by 10 Wickets in 1st ODI
- Live Score, Pro Kabaddi 2017: Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi
- Celebrating The Deep, Majestic Baritone of Amitabh Bachchan
- Priyank to Be Back After Being Ousted for Hitting Akash?
- MS Dhoni Busy Strategising For Celebrity Clasico, Says Virat Kohli