Nitish Cracks the Whip, Removes Sharad Yadav as Party Leader in Rajya Sabha

Bihar CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar removed Sharad Yadav as the party’s leader in the Rajya Sabha on Saturday, cracking the whip on the senior leader who has spoken out against the party’s return to the NDA fold.A delegation of JD(U) MPs met Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu and submitted the letter of Yadav’s removal from the post.Yadav will be replaced by bureaucrat-turned-politician Ramchandra Prasad Singh who was principal secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office before joining the party. Singh, said to be close to Nitish Kumar, entered the Upper House of Parliament last year.Yadav has been at loggerheads with Nitish over his decision to break away from the Mahagathbandhan with the Congress and RJD. He has accused Nitish of “betraying” the mandate of 11 crore people."I stand with the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance).... Sarkari JD(U) is with Nitish Kumar, while the original party is with me," he had said earlier this week.Sharad Yadav is currently on a three-day tour of Bihar and may face disciplinary action on August 19 at the party’s national executive meeting.Earlier, Arun Srivastava and Rajya Sabha member Ali Anwar, who had also spoken out against the tie-up with the BJP, were suspended by Nitish Kumar for “anti-party” activities.Nitish Kumar had resigned as Bihar chief minister on July 26 as the then deputy chief minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's son Tejashwi Yadav did not come clean on an FIR lodged by the CBI against him and some of his family members in a land-for-hotels case.He later joined hands with the BJP to form a government "in the interest of Bihar".