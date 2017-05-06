Nitish Govt on the Defensive After Lalu's 'Telecon' With Jailed Don Shahabuddin

Patna: Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Kumar Modi has hit out at Lalu Yadav after an audio clip of the latter's alleged conversation with jailed mafia don Mohammad Shahabuddin was aired by a private TV channel on Saturday.

Modi said Rashtriya Janata Dal supremo has been promoting and patronising criminals as Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has turned a blind eye to the illegal activities of his alliance partner.

In the audio clip run by Republic TV, Shahabuddin is heard asking Yadav to remove Siwan superintendent of police Saurabh Kumar Shah. “Khatam hai bhai aap ka SP… remove them all… they’ll start a riot. (Your SP is useless… remove all of them… they will start a riot)"

Nitish Kumar’s party has reacted cautiously. “Bihar government will investigate purported conversation between Lalu and Shahabuddin aired by a media house. But let’s be clear that our government did not transfer the superintendent of police whose name is taken in the audio and it proves that our government never compromised on law and order,” said Neeraj Kumar, spokesperson of JD (U).

Bihar's industry minister and JD (U) leader Jai Kumar Singh said he will not tolerate anyone who tries to malign the image of Nitish Kumar. "Government will take action after the audio clip is investigated," he said.

Shahabuddin, four-time MP from Siwan, is lodged in Delhi’s Tihar Jail after his bail was cancelled by the Supreme Court earlier this year. He is facing many criminal cases in Bihar and continues to be on RJD’s executive council.

RJD, on the other hand, has defended Shahabuddin. Senior RJD leader Jagadanand Singh said his party will not expel Shahabuddin. “He is one of our leaders and there is no question pf showing him the doors. But if he talked to Lalu Ji from jail, then it was wrong. Nothing more should be construed from the audio clip,” he said.

On the other hand, daring Nitish Kumar to break the alliance with Lalu Yadav’s party, Sushil Kumar Modi said, “Lalu must quit public life.”