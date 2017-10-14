Nitish Govt Rejects Tejashwi’s Plea to Retain Bungalow, Issues Eviction Notice

The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government has summarily rejected leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav’s plea to allow him to retain the bungalow allotted to him when he was the deputy chief minister.The bungalow has been allotted to his successor, Sushil Kumar Modi.Building construction minister Maheshwar Hazari told News18 that eviction notices were on Friday dispatched to Tejashwi, his elder brother Tej Pratap and other former ministers who have not yet vacated their bungalows.He said that only Abdul Bari Siddiqui, finance minister in the Mahagathbandhan government, has vacated his house till now.Tejashwi was allotted the 5 Desh Ratna Marg bungalow, which had been in the news after he spent nearly Rs 70 crore on its renovation. The bungalow on the nearby 3 Deshratna Marg, is in possession of his elder brother and former health minister Tej Pratap Yadav.Hazari said that no further notice would be served after this, and the government would be compelled to take strict action if they do not comply with the order.Just weeks after the break-up of the Nitish-Lalu alliance, Tejaswhi had written a letter to Nitish, requesting him to allow him retain the bungalow.Janata Dal (United) spokesman Neeraj Kumar had attacked Tejaswhi for his "love" for the bungalow saying, "Why is his heart still there. He should understand that his party is now out from the government and he is the leader of the opposition. Attraction for bungalow at this age is not good for him.”The JD(U) leader, taking a jibe at Tejaswhi and his father Lalu Prasad, advised them to forget their affection with bungalows and concentrate on ongoing corruption cases against them.The new allottee Sushil Modi, who has levelled a series of corruption charges against Lalu Yadav and his family, also took attacked Tejashwi saying, "Nobody knows how greedy they are. They should now put the brakes on their desire."