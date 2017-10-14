Nitish Kumar Takes Swipe at Congress at PM Modi's Function

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday took a swipe at the Congress, after he saw former state party chief Ashok Choudhary at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme at Patna University."You have come to the programme in which the prime minister is on dais. This could lead to the party showing you the doors," Kumar said in his speech at the centenary celebration function at Patna University.Choudhary was present at the function, along with his party colleagues and MLCs Dilip Kumar Chaudhary, Tanvir Akhtar and Ramchandra Bharti.The Congress MLCs were inclined to the Kumar-led JD(U) after the disintegration of the grand alliance of the RJD-JD (U)-Congress in the state.Choudhary who was education minister in the grand alliance government, described Kumar's comment as "just a joke by the chief minister".Choudhary said he was an alumnus of Patna University and had come to attend its centenary celebration.He, however, expressed "disappointment" over the prime minister not announcing central university status for Patna University which was demanded by the chief minister."I feel disappointed. The CM had made the demand for according central university status to Patna university, but it did not materialise," Choudhary said.Interim Bihar Congress President Kaukab Kadri also refused to see politics in it."It reflected his (Kumar) personal relationship with him and no politics should be seen into it," Kadri told PTI.Choudhary and Kadri factions are locked in intense fight within the state Congress after the former was axed as state party chief by party president Sonia Gandhi.Kadri replaced him as interim state chief till a regular state president is named.