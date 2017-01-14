Nitish's JD(U) Invites BJP For Makar Sankranti Feast; Congress to Stay Away

Patna: Nitish Kumar has set the pot boiling in Bihar...infact rocked the political alliance or Mahagathbandhan, as it's called. Kumar is in the firing line of Congress for extending an invitation to BJP for Makar Sankranti feast being hosted by JD(U). Congress has declined JD(U)'s invitation for the event, refusing to share the dais with its main political opponent BJP.

Bihar Congress President Ashok Chaudhary, also Bihar's HRD minister, minced no words in expressing his displeasure. "Makar Sankranti feast is a political event, not a personal one...BJP will be part of it...in that case, Congress will not be comfortable being part of the same event," he said.

Chaudhary's open displeasure has triggered off political controversy in Bihar raising serious questions over the tensile strength of Mahagathbandhan. War of words has already started. Vashishtah Narayan Singh, JD(U)'s state president, wasted no time in giving it back to Congress. "It's a JD(U) event. It is festival season. Why should political consideration be made in sending the invitation? Congress is jumping the gun."

Eyebrows were first raised when Kumar broke ranks with other opposition parties and went ahead to praise Centre's demonetisation drive. The speculation was further cemented when Prime Minister Narendra Modi openly praised Kumar's anti-liquor prohibition policy in Bihar. Now, only to make this puzzle more complex, BJP has given its consent to be part of the mega human chain, being organised by the state government on 21st January to send out a strong message against liquor. And now, to top it all, BJP received an unexpected invitation from JD(U) for the Makar Sankranti feast.

The growing bonhomie between Modi and Kumar and both leaders patting each other's back for their various policies has only caused serious discomfort to both their alliance partners - RJD and Congress.

And to add fuel to the fire, senior BJP leader Sushil Modi added, "During Makar Sankranti, the sun changes direction from South to North. Like change in weather, change in politics could never be ruled out. Who knows what will happen tomorrow?"

