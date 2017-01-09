New Delhi: Amid the growing tension between the two factions in Samajwadi Party, the supremo, Mulayam singh Yadav, on Monday evening asserted that Akhilesh Yadav will be the next chief minister and that the Samajwadi Party is united.

Earlier in the day, Mulayam had said there is no rift between him and his son Akhilesh after visiting the Election Commission office to stake claim to the party’s cycle symbol.

In an apparent reference to cousin Ram Gopal, Mulayam had said “one person” was provoking Akhilesh and creating problems within the party.

"There are some who have influenced my son (Akhilesh). I had a talk with him last night and also in the morning over the issue. There is no dispute between my son and me,” Mulayam said.

"There is only a bit of dispute within the party, not much. Only one person is responsible for this. But that will be resolved soon," he added.



Who is the villain in the Yadav family drama? While the Mulayam camp believes Ram Gopal Yadav is instigating Akhilesh, the UP CM’s camp sees Amar Singh as the one causing mischief. (News18)

Mulayam had met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi for nearly 40 minutes and was accompanied by brother Shivpal Yadav and loyalist Amar Singh.

Mulayam is believed to have told the poll panel that the party national convention on January 1, where Akhilesh was ‘elected’ the party chief, was "unconstitutional" and that the party's electoral symbol of 'cycle' should remain with his camp.

Mulayam also contested the affidavits of party leaders submitted by the Akhilesh faction, alleging they were forged and asked the election watchdog to get them verified.

The embattled party leader has also written to Rajya Sabha Chairman Hamid Ansari informing him about the expulsion of Ram Gopal from the party and as leader of the party in the Upper House.

He also urged Ansari to shift Ram Gopal's seat to the back benches following his expulsion from the party. As of now, he has been occupying one of the front benches near BSP supremo Mayawati's seat.

There is no word as of now on whom Mulayam will appoint as the party's new leader in Rajya Sabha.

Polls will be held in seven phases in Uttar Pradesh on February 11 (73 constituencies), February 15 (67), February 19 (69), February 23 (53), February 27 (52), March 3 (49) and March 8 (40).

The announcement of poll schedule has hastened efforts by the two camps to bag the 'cycle' symbol. The side which has the support of majority (50 percent plus 1) MPs, MLAs, MLCs and delegates will gain an upper hand in the fight to control the party founded 25 years ago.