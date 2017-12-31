No... Maybe... Yes: How Rajinikanth Finally Made His Way to Politics

After decades of flirting with the possibility, superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday finally announced his entry into politics and the ambition of wanting to launch his own party.Having been pushed by many to enter the fray, Rajini's first open comment on the issue came in 1995, when he claimed to not be interested in politics at all. "I am not interested in politics. Why do you need it? For money, fame and to do good for the people. By God's grace, I have money and fame. In the current state of politics, no one can do good for the people. After knowing all this, why should I enter politics?" retorted the actor.The 'disinterest' did not last very long as a year later, Rajini was openly against the AIADMK-Congress alliance and said, "Even God cannot save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa is voted back to power." His annoyance was such that he indirectly began to support the DMK in 1996.The statement proved to be one of the catalysts to the alliance's loss and the actor issued a statement claiming that he regretted having a negative impact on the Dravidian party's fortunes.Eight years later, the superstar again dabbled with state politics as he pledged his support to the AIADMK-BJP alliance. "I will cast my vote for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led BJP front in Tamil Nadu. Let me clarify, that I am not forcing my fans or the public to do so."This time, the superstar's magic did not seem to have worked as the alliance lost the election.The flip-flop between both Dravidian parties continued on to 2011 when cameras caught the actor's hand hovering over the AIADMK's two-leaves symbol when he went to vote in the assembly elections.Finally in 2014 came a definitive answer from the veteran actor when he claimed to be "not afraid to enter politics but I am only hesitant of what the decision entailed." He further added that he was a product of circumstance. "If a situation arises, I could enter politics. I am hesitant only because I would have to step on many shoulders," said the actor.The die was finally cast on Sunday, when to a roaring crowd, superstar Rajinikanth announced, "My entry into politics is definite. I will launch my own party and stand in all 234 Tamil Nadu constituencies in the next assembly elections."