No One Can Defame Taj, It's Part Our Culture and History, Says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now said that his Taj Mahal visit will be to draw the international community’s attention towards it and that “no one can defame the Taj”.CM Adityanath told CNN-News18, “Taj Mahal is part of our culture and history and by going there I wish to send across a message to the international community that it is part of our heritage and that no one should try to defame it.”Adityanath had so far maintained that his upcoming Taj Mahal visit has nothing to do with BJP MLA Sangeet Som’s outrageous comment that the “Taj Mahal is a blot on Indian heritage” that was built by “traitors”.Soon after Som’s comment, Adityanath announced that he would be visiting the 17th century monument and that it was not a damage-control move.Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government had forgot to mention the iconic Mughal architecture in its tourism booklet, despite it earning the maximum tourism revenue for the state.Speaking on the Ayodhya temple issue, CM Adityanath said that BJP will also not abandon either of its key agenda, that of development and Ram temple in Ayodhya. The chief minister made it clear that for his government, Ram and development go hand in hand.“Development for me comes with the name of Ram and we are here for both the jobs,” Adityanath told CNN-News18.He further explained, “We have come up with a lot of developmental schemes for UP along with promoting religious tourism. Celebrating Diwali in Ayodhya is part of the idea and we want to take the temple town to the international circuit. We plan to do the same for Chitrakoot, where Lord Rama had spent some time during his exile.”The chief minister again visited the disputed Ramjanmabhoomi site, a day after the mega pre-Diwali celebrations organised by his government here.Speaking to reporters after the visit, Adityanath had said that visiting Ayodhya was his personal belief and opposition parties had no right to question him on it.