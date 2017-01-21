No Water in my Circuit House Room, Alleges Babul Supriyo

Malda: Union minister Babul Supriyo on Saturday alleged that his room in the Circuit House, where he is staying in connection with the BJP's state executive meeting, had no water supply.

"No water in my room at the Circuit House. I have to arrange for water from outside," the Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises told reporters at the venue of the meeting.

When contacted, Kamal Chaki, who looks after the state government-run Circuit House, said water was not available for a brief period.

"There was no water for a short period as the large number of security personnel deployed on VVIP duty used up all the water. However, when it came to my notice, I immediately took steps and the tanks got filled with water again."

Senior BJP leaders who have come to attend the state executive meeting are staying at the Circuit House.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress workers waved black flags infront of the Circuit House when the Union minister was inside.

"BJP StateExec meet in Malda today & tmrw TMC goons outside the circuit house gate where we r staying No police as usualHw blatantly shameless (sic)," the singer-turned-BJP leader said in a tweet.

The police, however, dispersed the TMC workers. BJP workers subsequently assembled at the same spot and shouted slogans in favour of Supriyo.

The Union minister came to the venue of the BJP state executive meeting escorted by the police.

At Town Hall, the venue for the meeting, flags and banners of the BJP were found torn.

Supriyo reported this to BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, who is also the party's co-observer for West Bengal.