None of The Accused Arrested in ISI Espionage Case is Muslim: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh on Friday kicked up another potential row by saying that none of the 11 accused arrested in ISI espionage case are Muslims and one of them is a Bharatiya Janata Party worker.

Taking to Twitter Singh said, "Of the ISI agents arrested in Bhopal, none is Muslim and one of them is a BJP worker. Think Modi followers."

Singh also shared on his twitter handle some cuttings of media reports related to the ISI espionage case.

BJP spokesperson Rajbish Agrawal flaying the remarks termed them as appeasement of minority vote bank.

Meanwhile, the tussle between the BJP and Congress intensified further as Congress later in the day alleged that Dhruv Saxena, one of the accused arrested in connection with the ISI espionage case, is an officebearer of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), youth wing of the BJP.

Congress chief spokesperson K K Mishra came up with pictorial evidences of Dhruv Saxena being BJYM district coordinator of IT cell and shared his pictures posing with senior BJP leaders.

Meanwhile, BJP Madhya Pradesh president Nandkumar Singh Chauhan told newsmen that Dhruv Saxena had nothing to do with the BJP. BJYM district head Anshul Tiwari too claimed that Saxena was not a BJYM member.

However, Congress state head Arun Yadav has demanded a CBI probe into the matter. Turning the heat on the BJP further, the Congress leaders had on Friday took out a protest march accusing BJP of patronising ISI agents.

Police had raided Saxena's New Minaal Residency-based residence on Friday and broke open the door as it was locked. Police seized several things from the flat.

In a late evening development, BJYM state head Abhilash Pandey was summoned to CM House.

Anti Terrorism Squad of Madhya Pradesh have arrested 11 ISI agents who are accused of passing on vital information to Pakistan. On Friday, a court in Bhopal remanded five accused – Manoj Bharti, Sandip Gupta, Dhruv Saxena, Mohit Agrawal and Manish Gandhi to police custody till February 14.

The court on Thursday had remanded mastermind of the gang to police custody till February 14 and remaining five accused till February 12.