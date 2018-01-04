Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani has taken a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the attacks on Dalits in Maharashtra and questioned the PM’s stand on such issues.In August last year, PM Modi had said, “If you want to shoot, shoot me, but not my Dalit brothers.” The PM was reacting to attacks on Dalits by cow vigilantes.Mevani, an MLA in the Gujarat Assembly, tweeted,“Nostradamus predicted that in 21st century world’s best actor will be from India”.Mevani was present at the event to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon that saw attacks on Dalits and led to violence in Mumbai and a Maharashtra bandh.The Maharashtra bandh called by Dalit and left organisations against caste violence in Pune district on bicentenary of the Bhima-Koregaon battle was called after the police booked two persons accused of instigating the clash.Police have booked two right-wing activists, Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote, for orchestrating the violence during the event on Monday.Following this, Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of BR Ambedkar and leader of the Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangh, called off the bandh.