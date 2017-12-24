NOTA Gets More Votes Than BJP Candidate Karu Nagarajan in RK Nagar Bypoll
As many as 2,373 voters from the constituency did not want to vote for anyone and pressed the EVM button for None of the Above (NOTA), leaving Nagarajan with a meagre 1,417 votes.
The None of the Above (NOTA) option on EVM (left) and file photo of BJP Candidate Karu Nagarajan.
Chennai: This is one record the BJP candidate who contested the RK Nagar bypoll will not be proud of, as NOTA got more votes than he did.
While the main battle was confined to the giants--TTV Dinakaran and AIADMK veteran E Madhusudhanan, in an interesting aside, NOTA pipped the saffron party's Karu Nagarajan.
As many as 2,373 voters from the constituency did not want to vote for anyone and pressed the EVM button for None of the Above (NOTA), leaving Nagarajan with a meagre 1,417 votes.
This was his second electoral failure in as many years.
Nagarajan, a regular face in Tamil TV channels who puts forth his party's views on various issues, had unsuccessfully contested the 2016 Assembly polls from Mylapore constituency in this city.
AIADMK had then won the seat.
While the main battle was confined to the giants--TTV Dinakaran and AIADMK veteran E Madhusudhanan, in an interesting aside, NOTA pipped the saffron party's Karu Nagarajan.
As many as 2,373 voters from the constituency did not want to vote for anyone and pressed the EVM button for None of the Above (NOTA), leaving Nagarajan with a meagre 1,417 votes.
This was his second electoral failure in as many years.
Nagarajan, a regular face in Tamil TV channels who puts forth his party's views on various issues, had unsuccessfully contested the 2016 Assembly polls from Mylapore constituency in this city.
AIADMK had then won the seat.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Wine is Bottled Poetry. But When Did it Become Bottled Summer?
- Tiger Zinda Hai BO Collection: Salman Khan-starrer Continues To Pack a Punch
- Remembering The Legendary Singer Mohammed Rafi On His 93rd Birth Anniversary
- 5 Safety Tips to Welcome the New Year Unhurt!
- Uber Is a Taxi Service, Not an App: Top EU Court