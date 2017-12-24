GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

NOTA Gets More Votes Than BJP Candidate Karu Nagarajan in RK Nagar Bypoll

As many as 2,373 voters from the constituency did not want to vote for anyone and pressed the EVM button for None of the Above (NOTA), leaving Nagarajan with a meagre 1,417 votes.

PTI

Updated:December 24, 2017, 7:07 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
NOTA Gets More Votes Than BJP Candidate Karu Nagarajan in RK Nagar Bypoll
The None of the Above (NOTA) option on EVM (left) and file photo of BJP Candidate Karu Nagarajan.
Chennai: This is one record the BJP candidate who contested the RK Nagar bypoll will not be proud of, as NOTA got more votes than he did.

While the main battle was confined to the giants--TTV Dinakaran and AIADMK veteran E Madhusudhanan, in an interesting aside, NOTA pipped the saffron party's Karu Nagarajan.

As many as 2,373 voters from the constituency did not want to vote for anyone and pressed the EVM button for None of the Above (NOTA), leaving Nagarajan with a meagre 1,417 votes.

This was his second electoral failure in as many years.

Nagarajan, a regular face in Tamil TV channels who puts forth his party's views on various issues, had unsuccessfully contested the 2016 Assembly polls from Mylapore constituency in this city.

AIADMK had then won the seat.
Read full article
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
File is:/article-scroll-new.php