BJP Weak in TN, Rajinikanth More Than Welcome to Join us, Says Amit Shah

New Delhi: The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to woo Tamil actor Rajinikanth who has dropped strong hints of joining politics in recent days. After Union minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP chief Amit Shah has welcomed the southern superstar to join the party ranks.

“We welcome every good individual in the party. The final decision has to be taken by Rajinikanth ji,” Shah said. Speaking to CNN-News18, the BJP president admitted that the party was weak in Tamil Nadu. “As of now, our party is weak in the state. We will publicise the central government’s policies and good governance to improve our base in the state.”

The BJP chief’s statement comes two days after Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said the party has an “appropriate place” for the popular hero. “He is welcome in politics and it is my request to him to think about the BJP. There is an appropriate place for him in the BJP,” Gadkari told CNN-News18.

Asked what this “appropriate place” was and whether the BJP would make Rajinikanth the CM face to make a grand entry in Tamil Nadu politics, Gadkari had said it was up to the party leadership.

“These are all important political questions. Neither am I the authority nor am I the decision maker. The party president and party parliament board will make a decision,” Gadkari had said.

Rajinikanth had earlier this week made statements about politics and the system being rotten. He had asked his fans to be prepared for a "war", saying in olden days kings seldom maintained massive standing armies but the men will always turn up when a battle ensued.

The statements by Rajinikanth had sparked off a series of debates about his possible political entry, reminding of the similar hysteria in 1996 when he openly defied the then Chief Minister, late J Jayalalithaa, asking people to vote against her government.

Angry over the speculated political entry, members of fringe outfits had protested against the actor outside his residence in Chennai and burnt his effigy. The protest triggered a counter demonstration from the actor’s fans.

