Now Debate is Whether BJP Will get 2/3rd or 3/4th Majority: PM Modi

Deoria (UP): Sounding highly confident of the outcome of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in favour of BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the debate is now whether BJP will get two-third or three-fourth majority.

"Never have elections gone one way like this... there had been no dearth in enthusiasm of voters in all the five phases... the question is not who will form the government but will it be a two-third or three-fourth majority for BJP," he said in an election rally here.

On his political opponents and their fate at the hustings, Modi remarked, "Buaji (Mayawati) bhi gayee... bhatija (Akhilesh) aur bhatijey ka naya dost (Rahul) bhi gaya... nothing will be left behind. (Mayawati, Akhilesh and Rahul all would be swept away.)"

Alleging that there had been a tacit understanding between SP and BSP, Modi, while referring to various promises made by them during the poll campaign in the past, said no one kept the promise to take actions against the other.

"BSP used to say (in elections) it will expose SP, bring out their corruption, set up commissions and send all those found guilty of the wrongdoing to jail. But when they came to power, they only looked for the left over booty...," he said.

"During the next election, SP used to say we will look into the corruption of the previous government and promised action, but when they occupied the chair they looked for the 'Babus' who used to work for behanji and used to do the collection for her to fill her coffers... and this time they

were used to fill the 'khazana' (treasure) of SP," he said.

"Had Akhileshji not promised to expose the corruption of Behenji (Mayawati) five years ago... had he not promised to bring back the looted money, did he send her to jail.. Behenji mauj kar rahi hai ki nahi (isn't Mayawati having a nice time)

"...those committing corruption during the BSP rule have been promoted... this is the 'mili-bhagat' (collusion) of SP and BSP. Ek doorsey ko bacha letey hain... kahenge kuch bhi par karte wahi hai jisse tijori bharti ho (They save each other, say something but do only what fills their coffers," he said.